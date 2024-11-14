Texas Longhorns List Two Players as Doubtful vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks have released their first student-athlete availability reports ahead of Saturday's matchup in Fayetteville.
Texas is listed edge Colton Vasek and linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. as doubtful for the game. As for the Razorbacks, they're listing quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, a former quarterback for the Longhorns, as probable.
Here's the full report for both teams:
Blackwell is the only new addition on the report for the Longhorns. It's unclear when he picked up his injury. As for Vasek, he was ruled out prior to the 49-17 win over the Florida Gators last week.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that Green had practiced during the bye week after suffering a knee injury in the loss to Ole Miss.
"Taylen practiced every day last week and I believe he'll be fine," Pittman said.
However, Pittman clarified that the team is very confident in the ability of backup Malachi Singleton if Green were to be limited for any reason. In relief of Green against Ole Miss, Singleton went 11 of 14 passing for 207 yards and one touchdown while adding eight carries for 44 yards and a score on the ground.
"Absolutely," Pittman said when asked if the team feels confident in Singleton if Green isn't 100 percent. "He did a great job of throwing the football, throwing it early. Very accurate. Ran over some people. Malachi played extremely well and we're glad we have him and have a lot of belief in him when he goes in the game."
