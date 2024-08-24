Analyst Predicts Texas Will Advance to National Championship
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are shouldering some championship-level expectations this season, and one notable college football analyst thinks the team will come close to reaching the mountaintop in the inaugural year of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Josh Pate of CBS Sports recently revealed his final playoff bracket predictions ahead of the regular season. He clearly sees some major potential from the Longhorns in 2024, as Pate has Texas advancing to the CFP National Championship as a No. 2 seed.
However, he has the top-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes winning it all at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 20.
The bracket features four SEC teams, but its Texas that earns the first-round bye as the conference champion over the likes of No. 6 Alabama, No. 8 Georgia and No. 10 Ole Miss.
Take a look:
In this scenario, there's many juicy story lines to follow. The Longhorns would have to go through Bama and Ole Miss, two teams that aren't on the conference schedule during the regular season. Texas would have a rematch with the Crimson Tide in the CFP Semifinal, which would also give coach Steve Sarkisian a chance to get some revenge over Kalen DeBoer, who led the Washington Huskies past the Longhorns in the CFP last season.
Then in the National Championship, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will face off against the team he started his college career with. Taking down the Buckeyes would be no easy task, as Ohio State is arguably the most talented team in the country this season after retooling through the transfer portal over the spring and summer.
Of course, these bracket predictions will become a moot point once December and January roll around, but it's clear that the Longhorns are earning some big-time respect ahead of the season.
No. 4 Texas will kick off at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.