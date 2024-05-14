Longhorns Country

Are Texas Longhorns Biggest Threat to Georgia Bulldogs in SEC?

ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks the Longhorns might be the biggest SEC threat to Georgia in 2024.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl College
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl College / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are entering their first season in the SEC next fall, and are already projected to be challengers for the conference title.

However, the unsurprising favorites to win the SEC and the College Football Playoff are the Georgia Bulldogs, who have won two of the last three national championships and boast arguably the best roster in college football.

The Bulldogs also boast the nation's best national title odds in 2024 at +320, followed by +425 for Ohio State, and +700 for the Horns, per DraftKings.

And according to ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum, the one team in the SEC that has the best chance to take down the Georgia juggernaut, is none other than the Horns.

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl College
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl College / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

"I'm really high on Texas," Finebaum said during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. "And it's because of getting there last year and experiencing that run. I think when you have a QB room as solid as this it really makes things a lot easier and they have so many compliments around that. They have a coaching staff that has some experience."

Of course, many will wonder why the Alabama Crimson Tide were not at the top of Finebaum's list.

After all, over the past few seasons, the Tide were the perennial challenger for the SEC title alongside Georgia, and have won three of the last four conference championships, two of which came over the Bulldogs.

But according to Finebaum, the coaching change and turnover at Alabama will be too much to overcome, giving the Longhorns the edge.

"I know a lot of people in the SEC when I say that go 'Well, what about Alabama? What about –' and that's fair," Finebaum said. "I think if there had not been a coaching change at Alabama, I would be more likely to include Alabama as the next team. But I think coaching changes do take their toll, especially when you see some of the players that left."

The Horns and Bulldogs will face off for the first time as SEC opponents on October 19 in Austin - a game that could very well decide both the conference and College Football Playoff fates of both teams.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com