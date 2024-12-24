Arizona State Head Coach Drops Funny Quinn Ewers Joke
AUSTIN -- Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham continues to step further into the national spotlight as he prepares to lead his team into the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl against the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Day.
The youngest head coach in the FBS, the 34-year-old Dillingham has his alma mater on the cusp of its best season in nearly 50 years, and has done so while delivering a charm that's made his team one of the more likeable stories this season. He gave the people another reason to cheer for him when he and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media via Zoom on Monday.
When asked about the notable amount of former Longhorns currently on Arizona State's roster this season and jokingly if he contacts Sarkisian for players when he needs them, Dillingham had a funny joke centered around Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
"That is 100% our philosophy. (Sarkisian's) actually going to give us Quinn and a few other guys this week," Dillingham said. "So I'm fired up about that. Said he was going to give us about six or seven dudes for this game. He's just going to let me know on game day, so I'm excited for that."
While this era of the transfer portal certainly makes it seem like a player could realistically switch teams a week before the game, the Longhorns and Sun Devils have some roster connections that go way back.
Arizona State receiver Jake Smith, a former four-star recruit for former Texas head coach Tom Herman in the 2019 class, is one of six former Longhorns on ASU, alongside receiver Troy Omeire, defensive lineman Zac Swanson, defensive ends Prince Dorbah and J'Mond Tapp and defensive back Xavion Alford.
The Sun Devils also have a slew of Texas-born players on their roster that they recruited out of high school.
"The guys we've gotten from Texas and coach Sark's program have been unbelievable, and that may be why we're going back," Dillingham said. "We've gone back to the well, and some of their guys have hit the portal is, we know what we're getting when we're getting a guy from that program, and that's a guy who's worked really hard, competed and I've been pushed, and those are the things that we like to bring in."
No. 5 Texas and No. 4 Arizona State will kick off from Atlanta on Wednesay, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. CT.
