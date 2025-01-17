Texas Longhorns' Vic Schaefer 'Extremely Disappointed' With Treatment of Kyla Oldacre
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns forward Kyla Oldacre often feels that because of her physicality, she gets officiated differently than other post players. In Texas' loss to South Carolina on Sunday, the junior had 16 rebounds, 12 being offensive boards despite sitting the entire second quarter due to foul trouble.
Head coach Vic Schaefer said that he is ready to defend Oldacre like Kim Mulkey defended Brittney Griner, He was as unhappy as ever after the loss to South Carolina when talking about how Oldacre is being officiated, saying that she is treated unfairly.
"I'm extremely disappointed in how she's being judged and treated," Schaefer said. "I'm not there yet, but I'm getting close. Getting close. If you remember when Mulkey had a Brittney Griner, you know, she had to go public and really get people's attention, because it's just she's unjust and unfair, and I'm getting close, you know Kyla's. You know she's a big girl, she's physical. I don't think she's outside the rules, but how she's being treated is really, it's concerning. And you know, Dale Brown did it for Shaq when he was at LSU, Mukley did it for Griner."
Oldacre, who stands at 6-6, averages 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
While Oldacre shares Schafer's sentiment that she is being officiated unfairly, she also shared that players have taken to untraditional ways of defending her throughout her basketball career. When asked by Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle if she had ever gotten a technical because of how she was pushed around, she had this to say:
"A girl bit me," Oldacre said. "So I did punch her, because, yes, basketball is contact sport, but she was putting her mouth on my hand."
Oldacre also shared that it was not the first time she had been bit, and that it has happened in all levels of her basketball career, including at Texas.
"(I've been bit) many times at AAU, only one time here so far at Texas, at Miami, I got bit twice," she said.
But Oldacre knows that when players resort to untraditional tactics such as biting, that she knows she is getting in her opponents heads. She feels that her coach's support is warranted as she also notices the unfair officiating, and will often turn to assistant coach Elena Lovato, asking her to talk to the referees.
"I realized, oh, they automatically gave me the shackle, you know," Oldacre said. "Oh, they could hit me do anything and not get, you know, a foul call. But if I do something such as poke my defender or my opponent, I get a foul. But I just put that beside me, because after the day, it's also it like politics and how I'm the big girl. I'm supposed to be taking hits."
Despite the unfair officiating, Oldacre has been a key player for Texas and looks to continue that into the next matchup against No. 8 Maryland after taking down Auburn on Thursday.
