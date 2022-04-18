Audrey Warren Announces Her Transfer Destination

Warren, a four-year guard for the Texas women’s basketball team, will play for one of the Longhorns’ future SEC rivals next season

Former Texas guard Audrey Warren needed just a week to find a new home, as she will play for the University of Georgia next season.

Warren had one more year of eligibility due to her COVID-19 waiver but announced last week that she would enter the transfer portal and use her year of eligibility elsewhere.

She announced her move to Georgia on social media.

Warren came to Texas in the same recruiting class as Joanne Allen-Taylor and played all four seasons at Texas. She dealt with concussions throughout her Texas career, but last season she played a career-high 36 games, averaging 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

She moved to the bench full-time in February in head coach Vic Schaefer’s effort to reset his rotation, one of several moves that helped set the Longhorns on the path to the Elite Eight.

Warren is one of three seniors that left the program after the season. Allen-Taylor chose not to use her COVID-19 year and went on to professional basketball. Forward Lauren Ebo also decided to use her COVID year but entered the transfer portal.

Texas also lost freshman forward Latasha Lattimore to the transfer portal last week.

Texas still has plenty of talent returning for next season, including Big 12 Freshman of the Year Rori Harmon. The team’s leading scorer, guard Aliyah Matharu, is also set to be back. Forward Aaliyah Moore should enter the starting lineup full-time after dealing with injuries last season. Her terrific NCAA Tournament helped propel the Longhorns into the Elite Eight. Texas also has back guard Shay Holle and forward DeYona Gaston, both of which started last season.

Schaefer also has the third member of his highly-touted 2021 recruiting class in guard Kyndall Hunter, along with two junior college transfers that played little last season — guard Kobe King-Hawea and forward Femme Masudi.

Texas has a Top 10 class coming in for 2022 with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

Texas also has a Class of 2023 commitment, as they picked up a commitment from San Antonio (TX) Reagan guard Samantha Wagner.

