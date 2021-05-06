Sports Illustrated home
Where Do The Longhorns Stand in Stadium's Way-Too-Early Top 25?

Behind a host of incoming transfers and returning difference makers, Chris Beard's Longhorns have recorded a good deal of off-season praise
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has seen a major makeover this offseason, and the pundits are beginning to take notice. 

On Thursday, Stadium college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman updated his way-too-early preseason top-25 rankings, with the Texas Longhorns and new head coach Chris Beard now sitting with the No. 10 overall ranking

"I’m betting on Chris Beard and his staff," Goodman said of the Longhorns." He still has to add more pieces to the roster, but he’s already brought on four impact transfers and will bring back Jones and Ramey. They’ll be more."

READ MORE: Longhorns Basketball Earns Commitment From Standout Vanderbilt Transfer Dylan Disu

The Longhorns began their makeover following their early exit from the NCAA tournament when they moved on from former head coach Shaka Smart and hired beard to replace him. 

Following the hiring of Beard, and the exits of Kai Jones, Kamaka Hepa, Donovan Williams, and Royce Hamm, an influx of transfers began to flood into Austin, including Kentucky transfer Devin Askew, Vanderbilt transfer Dylan Disu, Utah transfer Timmy Allen, and Creighton transfer Christian Bishop.

READ MORE: Longhorns Courtney Ramey Announces Return For Final Season

Beard was also able to convince starters, Andrew Jones, Brock Cunningham, and Courtney Ramey, as well as role player Jase Febres to return.

Beard hopes to do the same with forward Greg Brown and Center Jericho Simms, who are testing the waters of the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

CONTINUE READING: NFL Draft: Where Will Longhorns Rookies Fit In With New Teams?

Who do you think of the rankings? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

