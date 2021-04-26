NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Basketball Earns Commitment From Standout Vanderbilt Transfer Dylan Disu

The Texas Longhorns basketball team earned yet another major commitment on Monday, when standout Vanderbilt transfer Dylan Disu committed to the program
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns and new head coach Chris Beard landed yet another coveted commitment through the transfer Portal on Monday, when standout Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu announced his pledge to the program. 

Disu made the announcement via his personal Twitter account, making him the fourth major transfer alongside Devin Askew (Kentucky), Timmy Allen (Utah), and Christian Bishop (Creighton) to join the Longhorns this offseason. 

READ MORE: Where Does The Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Stand Following Orange-White Game?

A native of the Austin area, Disu returns home to finish out his playing career with the Longhorns, alongside what is now becoming one of the most talented rosters in all of the Big 12 conference. 

Last season with the Commodores, Disu started all 17 games he appeared in, and was second on the team in scoring as well as first on the team in rebounding, averaging 15 points and 9.2 boards per game. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Gain Commitment From Former Alabama LB Ben Davis

Disu also made an impact on the defensive end of the floor, averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.  

Alongside Disu and the rest of the transfers, Beard has also managed to retain some potential impact players from last years roster, including Andrew Jones and Jase Febres, as he waits for other impact players such as Matt Coleman, Jericho Sims, and freshman Greg Brown, among others, to make their decisions. 

Who do you think should start for the Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_14173019
News

Longhorns Basketball Earns Commitment From Standout Vanderbilt Transfer Dylan Disu

The Texas Longhorns basketball team earned yet another major commitment on Monday, when standout Vanderbilt transfer Dylan Disu committed to the program

USATSI_15601817
News

Longhorns Gain Commitment From Former Alabama LB Ben Davis

The Longhorns are bolstering their defense with the addition of a former SEC linebacker transfer, Ben Davis

USATSI_14924009
News

Longhorns Tight End Malcolm Epps Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns lost a potential offensive contributor on Monday when junior tight end Malcolm Epps entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

USATSI_15959466
News

Where Does The Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Stand Following Orange-White Game?

With the Texas Longhorns annual Orange-White spring scrimmage now in the books, its time to take a look at where the depth chart could stand heading into the 2021 season

USATSI_10898765
News

Longhorn Baseball's Winning Streak Ends After Loss to Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns baseball team's winning streak comes to a screeching halt as they falter and lose to No. 24 Oklahoma State on Sunday.

USATSI_13644586
News

Longhorns Land Commitment from New Mexico State Transfer Devin Richardson

The Texas Longhorns added some depth to their defense on Sunday, picking up a commitment from New Mexico State transfer linebacker Devin Richardson

USATSI_15959543
News

Longhorns QB Battle Tight, But Far From Over

Casey Thompson and Hudson Card both still should be considered for the starting role with the Texas Longhorns

Maalik Murphy
News

WATCH: Longhorns Star QB Commit Maalik Murphy Tears Up Jr. Season

Texas Longhorns QB Commitment Maalik Murphy is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the 2022 class, and his junior highlight tape has been released to prove it