Longhorns Basketball Earns Commitment From Standout Vanderbilt Transfer Dylan Disu

The Texas Longhorns and new head coach Chris Beard landed yet another coveted commitment through the transfer Portal on Monday, when standout Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu announced his pledge to the program.

Disu made the announcement via his personal Twitter account, making him the fourth major transfer alongside Devin Askew (Kentucky), Timmy Allen (Utah), and Christian Bishop (Creighton) to join the Longhorns this offseason.

A native of the Austin area, Disu returns home to finish out his playing career with the Longhorns, alongside what is now becoming one of the most talented rosters in all of the Big 12 conference.

Last season with the Commodores, Disu started all 17 games he appeared in, and was second on the team in scoring as well as first on the team in rebounding, averaging 15 points and 9.2 boards per game.

Disu also made an impact on the defensive end of the floor, averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Alongside Disu and the rest of the transfers, Beard has also managed to retain some potential impact players from last years roster, including Andrew Jones and Jase Febres, as he waits for other impact players such as Matt Coleman, Jericho Sims, and freshman Greg Brown, among others, to make their decisions.

