Big 12 Men's Tournament Tracker: West Virginia Wins Game 1

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City all the way to Saturday's final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 8-0 run pushed West Virginia to a nine-point lead with 3:30 left, and the Mountaineers made it stand up to beat Kansas State, 73-67, in the first game of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

The No. 9-seeded Mountaineers (16-16) will face No. 1 seed Kansas in the quarterfinals at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, or 30 minutes after the end of Game 2 between TCU and Texas.

Before the run, Kansas State (14-17) cut West Virginia’s lead to 61-60 with 5:57 left on a layup by Nijel Pack. After a few empty possessions, Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman drained a 3-pointer, and after a stop on the other end his teammate, Malik Curry, hit another one. Then, after a K-State turnover, guard Sean McNeil made a layup to make it 69-60 with 3:30 left, leading to a time out.

The Wildcats never made it a one-possession game after that.

McNeil led the Mountaineers with 21 points, while Curry added 17.

Nijel Pack led Kansas State with 18 points, while Mark Smith had 17 and Ishmal Massoud added 13.

Track the entire Big 12 Tournament schedule and results.

Track the automatic bids for the NCAA Men's Tournament.

