Big 12 Rankings: Bedlam Could Decide The College Football Playoff

Don't you hate when the rich get richer? Looking at you, Oklahoma.

The Sooners control their own destiny. They're off to a great start with the decision to bench Caleb Williams in favor of former Heisman favorite and future No. 1 overall pick Spencer Rattler. Maybe Lincoln Riley thinks both quarterbacks can work?

Meh, at this point just let the winner stay in the shotgun and call the offense.

Week 7 has come and gone and with it, we know exactly where everyone sits inside the Big 12. Oklahoma can win out and head to the College Football Playoff, but Bedlam Series now has serious implications. Who else saw this fast of a start from Oklahoma State, and are they legit or just hitting a hot streak?

Meanwhile, is Texas even a top-five program in the conference right now? Are they better than Kansas?

Ok. It was a joke. Think before you tweet whatever's rattling around in that noggin of yours. Here's the updated Big 12 rankings.

1. Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12)

Rattler played in six games and threw for 10 touchdowns while tacking on another three on the ground. Williams has played in six quarters and some chump change, throwing for six scores and grabbing three more rushing.

I worry about the Sooners inconsistencies in coverage, but besides that, this is about as good as a team there is in college football. Maybe someone will cause an upset, but it won't be Kansas this weekend.

2. Oklahoma State (7-0, 3-0 Big 12)

It's time to respect the Pokes. Not only did they fight through the first half to pull off the comeback victory in Austin, but the defense is legit. Texas' Bijan Robinson tallied just 14 yards for the final six drives, while the Cowboys were able to cause a pair of turnovers to give the offense a chance to score.

Sure, Spencer Sanders has been inconsistent passing, but the defense and run game is doing its job. Maybe they'll be on upset alert this weekend in Ames, yet something tells me even if they start slow, the only team knocking them off is Oklahoma.

3. Baylor (6-1, 3-1 Big 12)

So what if they lost to Oklahoma State, Baylor is legit. The defense under second-year head coach Dave Aranda is hitting its stride at the right moment. Meanwhile, new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has made the Bears a dangerous run team and efficient passing unit.

In the past two games, the Bears have tallied over 500 yards per outing against West Virginia and No. 20 BYU. The four-man rushing attack recorded over 300 yards on the ground and the defense recorded another turnover at home against the Cougars. The Bears get a much-needed breather before Texas.

4. Iowa State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Matt Campbell's roster isn't in line to win the Big 12, but they're not a bad team. Defensively, they rank top 25 in every category. Offensively, they continue to do just enough to pull out victories.

The Cyclones tallied over 400 yards of offense, 197 of which came behind the legs of Breece Hall. Quarterback Brock Purdy hasn't had a turnover in two weeks and they are controlling the time of possession. Should they upset the Pokes, they'll be ranked once more.

5. Texas (4-3, 2-2 Big 12)

You can't do that, Texas. Sure, blowing one lead is fine against Oklahoma. It happens all the time. Against Sanders and the offense in Stillwater? That's inexcusable.

Casey Thompson needs to play all four quarters. The offense has to find some consistency in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the defense has allowed over 600 yards of offense in the final 30 minutes over the past two weeks.

Texas should be 6-1. At least they should be 5-2. Instead, they might be below .500 the next time they return home.

6. Kansas State (3-3 0-3 Big 12)

They don't have a win in conference play, but all three losses have been by less than two touchdowns. It's either early mishaps or late blunders that have cost the Wildcats a chance to be ranked higher than 25th this season.

Against both Iowa State and Oklahoma, K-State was able to rally down by three possessions to make things close. Unfortunately, the defense allowed 37 points in the past two games following halftime.

7. TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)

The Horned Frogs at least put up a fight against the Sooners on the road. Max Duggan threw for four touchdowns and the offense tallied 529 yards. They simply just couldn't stop Williams and running back Kennedy Brooks.

Should Zach Evans return, maybe they finish out the season strong with two or three upset wins. Until then, they're right here in the middle.

8. Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)

The Red Raiders aren't a terrible team, but they're not dominating programs either. One week, they're allowing 70 points to offenses. The next, its their offense that's finishing with over 500 yards.

Tech had over 240 rushing yards against Kansas and held the Jayhawks to under 300 yards on the day. Matt Wells' hot seat has cooled immensely, but he's not out of the woods just yet to avoid the pink slip.

9. West Virginia (2-4, 0-3 Big 12)

They didn't play this weekend, but maybe that's a good thing. Jarret Doege isn't improving as a passer, but it's the pass defense that's the biggest disappointment. The Mountaineers ranked No. 1 in coverage last season among all FBS schools.

They barely crack the top 100 through their first six games. Neal Brown isn't on the hot seat yet, but the season is still long and tumultuous.

10. Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12)

The Jayhawks had 67 yards of offense in the first half. They had 143 before two garbage touchdowns cushioned the blow. But hey, two touchdowns? That's the most points in conference play for Lance Leipold.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.