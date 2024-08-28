Bud Light Releases Limited-Edition Texas Longhorns Beer Can
The brewing company Anheuser-Busch announced on Tuesday that Texas, as well as 25 other colleges, will have limited-edition Bud Light Cans for the 2024 season.
Back in October of 2022, Texas signed a five-year deal a five-year marketing and and advertising deal with Anheuser-Busch, making Bud Light one of the official beers of the university.
Other SEC teams listed in the new promotion include Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma, LSU, Arkansas, Alabama and Kentucky.
The Bud Light beer can showcases the official logo on the center of the can and will also have the official burnt orange color, making it a hot commodity for the dedicated 21+ fans of the team.
The news of Bud Light’s college football campaign follows the launch of their 2024 NFL campaign, “Easy to Sunday,” which honors the hard work that goes into being a fan with real, relatable fan moments, and shows how Bud Light and their NFL team cans can help make the season easier to enjoy for NFL fans
Todd Allen, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light wrote, “College football fans are some of the most passionate, dedicated fans out there and we are so proud to partner with teams across the country to make all of the special gameday moments even easier to enjoy."
Texas was just in the headlines last week for announcing their new sponsorship of the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M, Cotton Holdings. The University also just announced an NIL deal with Panini America for its football and volleyball programs earlier today.