Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Week 6 Preview: Game Predictions
Texas and Oklahoma will make the trip to Dallas with another badge on their uniform. This time, replacing the Big 12, it will be the SEC.
The last edition of the matchup was a close game, and this year promises to be a similar experience.
Here is how our staff thinks this game will look like.
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
The Longhorns and Sooners meet for the first time as SEC foes, with Texas looking to avenge their lone regular season loss from a year ago. These two programs seem to be on different playing fields this season. That said, you can typically throw the records out the window. Texas wins, but it might not be as easy as some think.
Texas 34, Oklahoma 24
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
The Red River Rivalry is the pinnacle of rivalry games in all of college sports, and the stakes haven't felt higher in years. In the first-ever SEC Red River matchup, the Longhorns and Sooners each have a lot to prove heading into 2024. The shootout will always be a close matchup (unless it's 2022) and the Sooners have one of their best teams under head coach Brent Venables, but I think this Texas squad is just a bit better. The Longhorns have the more experienced quarterback and the higher caliber offense, but don't sleep on the hard-hitting Sooner linebackers and secondary. If Texas were to win, it likely would not be by much, and I believe they are likely a single-touchdown favorite at the moment.
Texas 35, Oklahoma 28
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
There is no doubt this will be a competitive game. Both teams will come hungry for the win, especially Texas after last year's loss. It'll be a matchup of one of the best offenses in the country against a solid Oklahoma defense. I think Steve Sarkisian has prepared this team enough to perform in the tough moments, and if they are able to avoid mistakes, Texas will come out with the win.
Texas 42, Oklahoma 35
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
Oklahoma was only one of two losses for Texas last season, and it’s time for the Longhorns to take back the Red River rivalry. Texas will have an advanced squad this year, and Oklahoma won’t be going down without a fight, so it’ll definitely be a battle for who is the best SEC newcomer. I think the sour taste in Texas’ mouth will be enough to motivate them for a solid win.
Texas 49, Oklahoma 36