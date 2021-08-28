Calling Card: Texas Picks New QB, But Is He "The Guy"?

Hudson Card is going to start for Texas, but is it for a week or forever?

Steve Sarkisian won't confirm it until the first snap on Saturday. It doesn't matter — Texas fans already know the outcome.

Casey Thompson had his shot. Maybe he'll grab it again. For now, the call goes to Hudson Card — Texas' new quarterback and the heir apparent to Sam Ehlinger on the Forty Acres.

Card is starting off the game against No. 23 Louisiana. Maybe when looking at Billy Napier's defense, he's giving them the best chance for the Sarkisian era off to begin on the right note.

After all, that's what Texas fans want, right? To be "back" for good? Does the pride of Lake Travis give them the best chance?

For Week 1? Sure. What about Week 2? Week 4? Week 12?

“I have to make decisions that are that are in the best interests of the entire football organization and our entire team,” Sarkisian said Friday. “And the moment you start worrying about the what-ifs about one player, I think that's when you get hesitant in your decision-making and you end up starting to make decisions that aren't in the best interest of your team."

In the midst of a QB battle of the ages, Card prevails to be the guy. And what's his potential in Sark's offense?

No, really, what is it?

Card, a top 10 QB prospect of the 2020 recruiting cycle, played in two games during the final season of Tom Herman's tenure in Austin. One game was against UTEP, the other was against Colorado for the final drive.

He threw a grand total of three passes. One connected with Kai Money for a 5-yard gain. The other two were incomplete.

Meanwhile, Thompson thrived in San Antonio on that December night. Ehlinger left in the third quarter due to an injury, and Thompson took the offense by the Horns — no pun intended.

Going 8 of 10 for 160 yards and four total touchdowns seems like QB1 numbers. The job was likely his when the team exited the field and packed up for home.

That, however, was Herman's team and his call. Two weeks later, he received his pink slip and was shown the door.

Enter Sark, enter a QB battle.

"I believe in having a starter and having a backup," Sarkisian said earlier this month. "But, man, when you know I've got a backup that can play at a high level and operate our offense the way we want to operate, that’s really a luxury for us.”

Veterans are supposed to beat out the young players, right? They're supposed to be "next in line" to win the starting job.

That is, naturally, when the same staff that watches you thrived remains in the building.

Sarkisian brought his guys to Austin. Kyle Flood is now the offensive coordinator. AJ Milwee is the new QBs coach.

And Thompson? He has a call to make. Stay and battle it out, or entering the transfer portal and save a year of eligibility.

Sarkisian can't worry about that. His duties are now to win Saturday with his new QB.

"No one player can have that much of an impact where you sacrifice the team over one player so. So we focus on the team first and that won't be any different when it comes to the quarterback play."

Just because Card calls the first shots doesn't mean he'll be the last man standing. Sarkisian could play Thompson in the second half — heck, even the second drive. By then, maybe there's a new battle once against for Week 2?

Arkansas might be a lower-ranked team in the conference that Texas will join by 20205, but Sam Pittman's defense was better than the critics expected.

Card's upside comes with his legs and mobility. Defenses can't play too deep back or they risk watching the Austin native run for the first down. They also can't play too close to the line of scrimmage for fear of Card letting loose in the passing game.

Is there a right way to guard Card? The film wouldn't tell you, only time will. Then again, did the QB battle truly matter?

Think of the QB position as a whole in for winning programs. In 2020, Mac Jones under Sarkisian had a plethora of weapons, including a Heisman Trophy wide receiver.

LSU in 2019 had Joe Burrow leading the way with one of college football's most dynamic offenses. Do you think he did it alone? Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson were just "role players" huh?

The year before? Trevor Lawrence and Clemson hoisted a trophy in Santa Clara. Travis Etienne rushed for over 1,600 yards. Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins, and Amari Rodgers combined for 25 touchdowns.

And before Tua Tagovailoa came in as a starter, Jalen Hurts had two losses in two seasons. The guy who is fighting for his job in Philadelphia was bailed out by names like Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, and Calvin Ridley all in the passing game.

What round were those guys draft in again?

Card, Thompson, Buehler, Buehler, insert name here. Get the picture?

No matter who was named the starter never was the leading man. That role belongs to Bijan Robinson, Texas' star running back who seems to be the front name who is not a quarterback to win Heisman Trophy.

Card's job is simple; control the clock, limit the turnovers and put points in the end zone. Robinson can handle the national spotlight while those around him play the supporting roles.

If Card can't get do that, Sark will have Thompson warming up. But for now, this is Card's calling and shot to be the man under center for years to come at DKR.

But the face of Texas? That role was never Card's nor Thompson's to earn.

