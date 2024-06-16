Longhorns Country

‘Can’t Wait!’ 5-Star WR Dakorien Moore Reacts After Texas Official Visit

The Texas Longhorns hosted five-star receiver Dakorien Moore for an official visit over the weekend.

All eyes were on the Texas Longhorns this weekend, as the program hosted 2025 five-star receiver Dakorien Moore for his official visit to Austin. He highlighted an elite group of recruiting targets for Texas football. 

Moore, who is regarded as arguably the top player in the 2025 class, shared his thoughts on the OV with a message on X (Twitter) Sunday.

Moore tweeted: "Very blessed and appreciative for Coach sark and the entire Texas football staff for hosting me and my family this weekend for my official visit. Definitely can’t wait to see how my recruitment unfolds… will home be home???”

Seemingly the entire Moore family showed up for the official visit and took pictures with their star-studded receiver. He still has an official visit set with the Oregon Ducks next weekend, but Moore bringing tons of family on the short trip from Duncanville to Austin is a sign that certainly bodes well for Texas’ chances to secure his services once he’s done with the recruiting process. 

Moore decommitted from the LSU Tigers last month. He’s now deciding among an elite group that includes Texas, Oregon, Ohio State and LSU, despite his decommitment. 

Last season, Moore had 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his career, he has 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns in three total seasons.

He's currently a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 player nationally, No. 1 wide receiver, and No. 1 player in the state of Texas. He is also the consensus No. 1 receiver in the country per all four major recruiting services. 

The entire country will now be watching closely as Moore’s decision looms. 

