Colt McCoy Headlines 12 Texas Longhorns Inducted Into Hall of Honor
Former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy headlines a group for former Longhorns athletes and coaches who will be inducted this year into the Hall of Honor.
In total, 10 former University of Texas student-athletes and two coaches will be inducted this September into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor. These 12 individuals will be recognized as the Class of 2024 in an induction ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20.
The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. Central in the LBJ Auditorium and Conference Center on the UT campus (2313 Red River St.). Tickets for this year's Hall of Honor show will be general admission and are available for $25 per person at this link.
List of 2024 Hall of Honor Inductees:
- JULIE COOPER BLIEMEL
- REGGIE FREEMAN
- MARQUISE GOODWIN
- FARLEY TAYLOR LANSING
- MIRA TOPIC LOSERT
- COLT MCCOY
- ALEX OKAFOR
- OMAR QUINTANILLA
- LEXY BENNETT SKAGGS
- KAREN NELSON WALTERS
- JOHN FIELDS
- CARIE GRAVES
According to a release issued by the school, McCoy graduated from The University of Texas in December 2009 with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management.
A third-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft, McCoy played 13 NFL seasons with the Browns (2010-12), San Francisco 49ers (2013), Washington (2014-19), New York Giants (2020) and Arizona Cardinals (2021-22).
That's second only to Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Layne's 15 NFL seasons for a Longhorn quarterback. He played in 57 career games with 36 starts and threw for 7,975 yards and 34 touchdowns, while also rushing for 582 yards and two scores.
McCoy, who continues to be very active in the community while also beginning his post-football career in broadcasting with NBC, was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2024, Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2022, and the Big Country Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.