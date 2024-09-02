Could Alex Orji Be a 'Problem' For The Texas Defense?
It was to a lot of people's surprise that the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines, picked Davis Warren to start week 1 against Fresno State over the highly-touted Alex Orji. Warren had just simply outplayed Orji in fall camp.
And after Warren had an underwhelming 33 QBR in the 30-10 victory, throwing 15/25 on 118 yards including a touchdown and interception, the same question about who will be under snap for the Wolverines is getting asked again.
Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore did sprinkle in some action for Orji across the game. In his limited action, Orji threw two passes, completing one for a touchdown, and scrambled five times for 32 yards.
The uncertainty in the air for Michigan has caused some concern amongst their fanbase, but for Texas, it forces them to be adaptive and to consider both quarterbacks.
Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian sounds like he's ready for the challenge, however. He was asked about how he will prepare for the threat Michigan holds with Orji possibly starting or playing.
"You have to treat him like a runner, he's got size, he's got speed," Sarkisian said. "Yet, the arm talent is there to where he can affect you, especially down the field."
Texas had a similar challenge last year with Jalen Milroe in week two against Alabama. Both Orji and Milroe have similar skills, and just like Orji, Milroe was not the clear starter heading into Texas.
Because of this, Sarkisian and Texas understand the threat that Orji poses with his explosiveness on the ground and through the air if chosen to be the starter like Milroe was for the Crimson Tide.
"Clearly, we got to do great stopping the run," Sarkisian said. "But we surely don't want to do that at the expense of giving up explosive plays in the pass game. That's the fine line that we have to walk going into Saturday."
Regardless of who starts, the eyes of the nation will be upon Ann Arbor, and Texas will have a huge challenge walking into The Big House on Saturday.