'Heck of a Challenge:' Steve Sarkisian and Texas Have 'A Ton Of Respect' For Michigan
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are coming off a 52-0 blowout of the Colorado State Rams in their season opener.
This coming Saturday, however, will be a much different test.
Waiting for the Longhorns next weekend in Ann Arbor will be the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines in what could be the toughest road test they face until late November.
And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knows it will be a major challenge
"(We have) A ton of respect for this program, for this team," Sarkisian said. "You don't go to three straight College Football Playoffs if you don't have a great program, and they've got a great program obviously, capping it off last year being national champs."
Obviously, the Michigan team that took the field in their season opener was not the team that took home the title in Houston in January.
That said, being a national power, Michigan doesn't rebuild. They reload. As such, they already have plenty of top-level talent ready to step up into the voids left by the departing NFL prospects.
And the Longhorns knows they must be ready for a four-quarter fight.
"We know this is a heck of a challenge. We know this will be a four-quarter game.," Sarkisian said. "This is why you come to a Texas or go to a Michigan, to play in games like this."
Whatever the case, the Horns remain confident. As they should be.
Heading into the matchup, Texas is now a 6.5-point favorite over the reigning national champions, with the over/under point total set at 49.5, per FanDuel.
And on paper, they look to have the better team from top to bottom.
But just like last year heading into Tuscaloosa to face Alabama, Texas is just ready to take it all in, and enjoy the moment.
"To think these two iconic uniforms and those iconic helmets meeting for the first time in the big house, man it's awesome," Sarkisian said. "I'm getting goosebumps right now and we've got five days to go, so it's pretty special."