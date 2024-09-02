Longhorns Country

'Heck of a Challenge:' Steve Sarkisian and Texas Have 'A Ton Of Respect' For Michigan

The Texas Longhorns travel north for a major early season test vs. Michigan on Saturday.

Matt Galatzan

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a play in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a play in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are coming off a 52-0 blowout of the Colorado State Rams in their season opener.

This coming Saturday, however, will be a much different test.

Waiting for the Longhorns next weekend in Ann Arbor will be the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines in what could be the toughest road test they face until late November.

And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knows it will be a major challenge

Donovan Edward
Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

"(We have) A ton of respect for this program, for this team," Sarkisian said. "You don't go to three straight College Football Playoffs if you don't have a great program, and they've got a great program obviously, capping it off  last year being national champs."

Obviously, the Michigan team that took the field in their season opener was not the team that took home the title in Houston in January.

That said, being a national power, Michigan doesn't rebuild. They reload. As such, they already have plenty of top-level talent ready to step up into the voids left by the departing NFL prospects.

And the Longhorns knows they must be ready for a four-quarter fight.

"We know this is a heck of a challenge. We know this will be a four-quarter game.," Sarkisian said. "This is why you come to a Texas or go to a Michigan, to play in games like this."

Whatever the case, the Horns remain confident. As they should be.

Heading into the matchup, Texas is now a 6.5-point favorite over the reigning national champions, with the over/under point total set at 49.5, per FanDuel.

And on paper, they look to have the better team from top to bottom.

But just like last year heading into Tuscaloosa to face Alabama, Texas is just ready to take it all in, and enjoy the moment.

"To think these two iconic uniforms and those iconic helmets meeting for the first time in the big house, man it's awesome," Sarkisian said. "I'm getting goosebumps right now and we've got five days to go, so it's pretty special."

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News