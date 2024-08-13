'A Little Bit Different' Steve Sarkisian Looks to Create a Versatile Texas Longhorns Defense
The Texas Longhorns have seen a wave of preseason accolades bestowed on its defensive leaders coming into the 2024 season. Defensive back Jahdae Barron and EDGE Barryn Sorrell have already received some much-deserved recognition, but head coach Steve Sarkisian has a bigger task for his defensive lineup as a whole: to reveal their unique talents and show just how versatile they can be.
"I think one of the challenges is [that] we want to be a really versatile defense," Sarkisian said Monday. "Just like we're trying to be a really versatile offense. We don't just want to be stationary targets, and we want to have the ability to mix some things up."
Sarkisian emphasized the fact that this year's squad is undoubtedly different with the incorporation of new players moving into the spotlight after losing defensive powerhouses such as linemen Byron Murphy, T'Vondre Sweat, and Jaylan Ford to the NFL. He listed multiple guys on the roster that have caught his attention throughout training camp and noted that they all have something crucial to offer the team in an overwhelming first year in the SEC.
"Vernon [Broughton] and Alfred [Collins] are playing at a really high level, and they have a different skill set than Murphy and Sweat had last year. Their movement skills, their length, they're different players," Sarkisian said. "Anthony [Hill Jr.] is disruptive, we saw that last year when we added him into the mix and what he can do outside of the edge. I think we're a little bit more versatile this year in that way, obviously with the addition of Trey [Moore] and the versatility of Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke. Justice Finkley has had a good camp, and Colin Simmons as we know can get after the quarterback. We're maybe a little bit different, and because we're a little bit different, we have to adapt and evolve as a staff as well."
Luckily Texas returns a stacked set of defensive powerhouses at all levels, with Broughton, Collins, Sorrell, and Barron being the senior veterans looking to have a breakout season. Juniors Burke, Finkley, and Michael Taaffe will also use this year as an opportunity to join the upperclassmen in both leadership and production aspects, while sophomore Hill and freshman Simmons provide excellent skill sets as underclassmen.
Last season, the Longhorns' defense left its opponents with only a 26.5% conversion rate in 3rd downs and a 46.4% rate in 4th downs, while also totaling 32 sacks for a loss of over 200 yards. Hill will return as the leader in tackles, recording 67 total tackles during his freshman campaign, eight of them for a loss of 31 yards.
Barron isn't too far behind in tackles and is currently tied sixth for most non-offensive touchdowns with three. Burke will come back after leading the squad in sacks last year with 5.5 for a loss of 35 yards, already solidifying this trio as a major key to the Texas secondary.
Sarkisian, alongside defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, have an array of accomplished players on their side and could see immense success in the Texas defense by capitalizing on what they each bring to the field.