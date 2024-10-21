'Definition of Grit!' Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Impressed With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia
Texas doesn't have any more time to linger around and ask what went wrong in Saturday's 30-15 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Longhorns have another ranked matchup on the schedule this Saturday, this time the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Yes, you heard that right, coming off of a 24-14 victory over Ball State, the team that hasn't seen their name in the AP poll rankings since 2013, is now the No. 25 team in the nation.
A lot can be tied to the person under snap, Diego Pavia, who transferred in from New Mexico State after almost surpassing 3,000 passing yards in the 2023 season.
"He's the definition of grit," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. "He finds a way to make plays whether it's with his leg or his arm, he runs tough, he runs hard, he makes the throws when he needs to make them."
After taking No. 7 Missouri to double overtime on the road, Pavia and the Commodores upset No. 1 Alabama 40-35. Pavia had an 80% completion rate, 252 yards, and two touchdowns.
In addition to that, Pavia didn't get sacked once and even added 56 yards on the ground through 20 attempts. His QBR rating was 95.2, his highest of the season.
But it isn't just the Alabama game that Pavia has shown up in. In the overtime victory to Virginia Tech in week 1, Pavia gained over 100 yards in the air and the ground with three touchdowns. And against Ball State, Pavia just threw a season-high 275 yards on only 17 completions while also getting 82 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.
"He's definitely the straw that stirs the drink for them," Sarkisian said. "He's definitely infused a competitive winning mentality into the team."
But the winning mentality stretches far beyond the QB, Vanderbilt also leads the SEC in time possession and third-down conversions. The offense is just good all around, and Texas who forced three turnovers against Georgia, will have a hard time replicating that because Vanderbilt also ranks first in the SEC in not turning the ball over, only having two turnovers the entire season.
"It's a very good Vanderbilt team man," Sarkisian said. "Coach Lea has done a tremendous job building this program."
Texas, who is now ranked No. 5 in the AP poll, will play Vanderbilt on Saturday, at 3:15. The Longhorns are currently a -18.5 point favorite.
The game will be played at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville and will be airing on the SEC Network.