Five Key Takeaways From Texas Longhorns Brutal Loss Against Georgia
It was a long day for Quinn Ewers and the No.1 ranked Texas Longhorns after the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs by a final score of 30-15.
There's lots to unpack from this game, and it will be hard to do it in five takeaways. But there are some glaring issues that Texas will need to address in the coming weeks.
1. No. More. Slow. Starts.
This has been a huge thorn in Texas's side. The Longhorns just can't seem to get the gas pumping in the first half. They struggled in the first half against Mississippi State, Texas couldn't get a first down against Oklahoma until very late into the first quarter. Luckily, both teams had terrible offenses.
And while Georgia had had some problems on offense this year, they have been by far the best that Texas has faced this season, and much better than Oklahoma and Mississippi State. They took advantage of the slow start, while Texas couldn't do the same.
It's hard to explain why Texas has struggled so much in the first quarter of games, but some of it goes to the QB play and some to the play calling. The defense did its part, the offense just couldn't convert. Getting two interceptions in the first with one on Georgia's side of the field and not converting a single point is unfortunate.
I wondered where Texas would be if running back Tre Wisner was able to hold on to the ball on the flea flicker in the first quarter. But if we dive into the what if's of the game, we could be here all day.
2. The Offensive Line Looked Lost
Seven sacks and ten tackles for losses ultimately rendered many offensive drives with a big 'ole goose egg in the points category for Texas.
Not to mention that Texas committed multiple false start penalties including one on a fourth and one in the fourth quarter when Texas was down 15.
Yes, Ewers looked bad, but the constant pressure got to him. The offensive line just couldn't get it together when it seemed that the offense finally found its footing.
It's surprising to see an offensive line struggle so much when 3 of the six weeks that Texas has played an offensive lineman won the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. The Georgia defensive line just had its way with the offensive line.
3. Ewers And Sarkisian Have Work To Do To Earn Back Credibility
Quinn Ewers finished 25 for 43 for 211 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But to be honest, Ewers could have easily thrown over five interceptions in this game. His performance even prompted a quick Arch Manning appearance in the second quarter before Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian turned back to Ewers to start the second half.
Both Ewers and Sarkisian got outplayed in their respective positions. It seemed like Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart was running circles around Sarkisian with how he was reading every screenplay and run against the Texas offense.
Both had a very humbling performance on their part. And luckily for both, they still have plenty of time in the season to earn that credibility back.
4. 3rd Downs Were Atrocious
Texas was 2 for 14 on third down conversions while Georgia was 6 for 17. Before the game, Texas ranked 12th in FBS standings for third-down conversions at 49.32%. Texas couldn't even get half of what they have averaged in games past. If they could've, this game would probably have been much closer.
5. Special Teams Need To Improve
Texas punter Ian Ratliff had five punts for an average of 43.8 yards while Georgia punter Brett Thorson had four punts for an average of 54 yards.
The punting disparity was big in helping Georgia start off with better field position, but punt returner Silas Bolden just couldn't get any spark going with the returns. The kick return for Matthew Golden at the end of the first could have provided a spark but offensive holding put it back into Texas's eight-yard line when Golden returned it to the 49-yard line.
It was just not a good performance for the special teams, many times it could have switched momentum, but Texas just couldn't do it.
If the Longhorns want to bounce back their next opportunity will be next Saturday against Vanderbilt.
The game will be played at Vanderbilt's home field, and the kickoff time is still TBD.