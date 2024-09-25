Eli Manning Pokes Fun at Arch Manning After First-Career Start
AUSTIN -- Arch Manning delivered some highlights in his first-career start against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, but it wasn't quite enough to top the first college start of his uncle Eli Manning, who made sure the whole world knew about it.
Eli took to X (Twitter) on Monday to react to a graphic that featured the stats from the first college start for Arch, Peyton, Eli, and Archie Manning. Taking the cake among the four was Eli, who had five touchdowns and 271 passing yards for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2001.
"I win!" Eli tweeted.
After the game, Manning was asked if he had talked to his famous uncles about their first-career starts in college.
"No, I haven't," Manning said. "I think I'm gonna call them tomorrow, but I haven't talked to them about their first start. I know Peyton might have started against Mississippi State and I know Eli came in late in a ball game against West Virginia."
In place of the injured Quinn Ewers, Manning had some ups and downs against ULM, but ultimately continued to show his natural ability as a quarterback and overall comfort in the offense. He finished 15 of 29 passing for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. In three appearances this season, Manning has gone a combined 29 of 47 passing for 576 yards, seven touchdowns and two picks. He's added a pair of rushing scores, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown run against UTSA.
"I try to prepare every week like I'm starter," Manning said. "Obviously it's a little different. It was different this week just because I took all the ones reps and got to do all the walkthroughs and such. But I kind of just kept it the same."
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that Ewers would be questionable if the game was that day, so it's entirely possible Manning gets his second-career start Saturday in the SEC opener against Mississippi State.
No. 1 Texas and Mississippi State kick off from Austin at 3:15 p.m. on the SEC Network.