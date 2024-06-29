'Everybody's Biggest Game': Texas QB Quinn Ewers Thinks Longhorns Could Be SEC's Biggest Target
Heading into his first season in the SEC, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers thinks his team will have a big target on its back.
A conference that has accounted for four out of the last five national champions has plenty of contenders, but Ewers is confident everyone will want to beat Texas more than anything.
“We’re going to be everybody’s biggest game, for sure,” Ewers said at the Manning Passing Academy, via On3. "It’s definitely a different level. I’ve always wanted to play in the SEC. I know we’re all excited to be a part of a conference like that.”
Texas comes to the SEC after defeating 18-time national champions Alabama and breaking a long-lasting home game undefeated record for the Crimson Tide, as well as ending the season ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll, ahead of all SEC teams.
“Football definitely means a lot for that conference,” Ewers said. “We’re going into it full speed. We want to win the SEC Championship, and we want to accomplish what we were so close to accomplishing last year. I know that we have a team that’s more than capable of doing that.”
The Longhorns won its first Big 12 tournament title since 2009 against Oklahoma State in their last season in the tournament and ended the regular season with only one loss to rivals Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. The Sooners will be moving to the SEC with its southern neighbors.
Texas and its fans have high expectations to the inaugural season and aspire to be the best among the best.