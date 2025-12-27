NFL Week 17 Best Bets (Predictions for Eagles vs. Bills, Buccaneers vs. Dolphins)
Happy Holiday's, NFL fans!
As everyone hopefully enjoys some time off before the end of the year, playoff spots are being decided in the NFL, and there are a ton of great games on Saturday and Sunday to bet on this week.
After a three-game Christmas slate that didn't have a ton of playoff implications, things are set to heat up over the weekend, and the SI Betting team is looking to deliver some winners as a gift to all of our awesome readers.
Each week, SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan share their favorite bets for Sunday’s games every week, and we're coming off back-to-back perfect weeks, including two underdog wins with the Carolina Panthers (+3) and Cleveland Browns (+10.5) in Week 16.
Now, the focus turns to a loaded Sunday slate after three games on Christmas to kick off the week. Dewey and MacMillan have been seeing the board well as of late, and they're looking to close out the regular season with a few more 2-for-2 showings.
This week, we're eyeing two more underdogs on Sunday, including a pick for the marquee matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.
Here's a breakdown for each of these picks, and their latest odds, for Week 17 of the 2025 season.
NFL Best Bets for Week 17
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Philadelphia Eagles +2.5 (-112) vs. Buffalo Bills – Peter Dewey
- Miami Dolphins +5.5 (-110) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Iain MacMillan
Philadelphia Eagles +2.5 (-112) vs. Buffalo Bills – Peter Dewey
The Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched the NFC East this season, but I think they're a live underdog against a Buffalo team that has been a little shaky at times in the 2025 season, including last week when it nearly blew a game against the Browns.
This is a brutal matchup for the Bills' defense, as they're facing an Eagles offense that would prefer to run the ball more than it would like to pass it.
Buffalo ranks 31st in the league in yards per carry allowed (5.4) this season, and it has struggled when favored so far this season. Even in Week 16, the Bills made things close with a Browns team that lost starting running back Quinshon Judkins to an injury.
I expect the Eagles to attack this Buffalo front seven, and Philly has seemingly turned a corner in the last two games, outscoring the Raiders and Commanders 60-18.
Buffalo is just 5-8 against the spread as a favorite in 2025, and the Eagles have only played one game where they were close to an underdog, winning outright in a pick'em scenario against the Green Bay Packers.
The Bills are a massive step up in class, but Buffalo’s offense is very reliant on Josh Allen and James Cook. I think the Eagles are worth a look as underdogs, as they seem to be playing some of their best football at the right time.
Miami Dolphins +5.5 (-110) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Iain MacMillan
The spread in this game tells me that the betting market still isn't fully accepting how bad this Tampa Bay Buccaneers team is now. They're in the bottom five in net yards per play, and in the bottom 10 in DVOA, EPA, and success rate.
Baker Mayfield has also been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in the second half of the season.
The Miami Dolphins' defense is bad, but can Mayfield take advantage? I'm not so sure. The Dolphins have enough talent to keep this game close on their home field.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.