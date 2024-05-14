Ex Longhorns LB S'Maje Burrell Faces Felony Charge For April Incident
Last month, former Texas Longhorns linebacker S'Maje Burrell was involved in an car accident that led to the arrest and a subsequent DWI charge for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning on April 7 on the 13000 block of IH 35 N.
Burrell was suspended indefinitely from the program for conduct detrimental to the team, resulting from his involvement in the crash, with the linebacker eventually entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, and leaving the program.
Now, according to Travis County court documents, Burrell is facing a felony charge of collision involving injury and failure to stop to render aid - a third-degree felony charge that carries up to five years in prison and a possible fine of up to $5,000.
Per an affidavit obtained by KXAN in Austin, Burrell was following Sweat's Ford Bronco on the highway when Sweat began to break. Burrell tried to change lanes to avoid Sweat but was unable to do so, resulting in the crash. Per the affidavit, a witness also stated that the airbags in Burrell's Dodge Charger went off and that they believed Burrell fled the scene due to being intoxicated.
According to the affidavit, Sweat, who was selected with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the NFL Draft, suffered minor injuries.
Burrell, who was a four-star recruit and a key signing of the 2023 class, ranked as the No. 59 player in the state of Texas and the No. 33 linebacker in the country. He never appeared in a game for the Longhorns in his one season with the team.
Burrell has not found a new team via the portal as of yet.