Longhorns Country

Ex Longhorns LB S'Maje Burrell Faces Felony Charge For April Incident

Former Texas linebacker S'Maje Burrell is facing a felony charge for the April incident involving T'Vondre Sweat.

Matt Galatzan

Texas defensive back Graham Gillespie (38) and linebacker S'Maje Burrell (15) put their \"Horns Up\"
Texas defensive back Graham Gillespie (38) and linebacker S'Maje Burrell (15) put their \"Horns Up\" / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

Last month, former Texas Longhorns linebacker S'Maje Burrell was involved in an car accident that led to the arrest and a subsequent DWI charge for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning on April 7 on the 13000 block of IH 35 N.

Burrell was suspended indefinitely from the program for conduct detrimental to the team, resulting from his involvement in the crash, with the linebacker eventually entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, and leaving the program.

Texas defensive back Graham Gillespie (38) and linebacker S'Maje Burrell (15) put their \"Horns Up\"
Texas defensive back Graham Gillespie (38) and linebacker S'Maje Burrell (15) put their \"Horns Up\" / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

Now, according to Travis County court documents, Burrell is facing a felony charge of collision involving injury and failure to stop to render aid - a third-degree felony charge that carries up to five years in prison and a possible fine of up to $5,000.

Per an affidavit obtained by KXAN in Austin, Burrell was following Sweat's Ford Bronco on the highway when Sweat began to break. Burrell tried to change lanes to avoid Sweat but was unable to do so, resulting in the crash. Per the affidavit, a witness also stated that the airbags in Burrell's Dodge Charger went off and that they believed Burrell fled the scene due to being intoxicated.

According to the affidavit, Sweat, who was selected with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the NFL Draft, suffered minor injuries.

Burrell, who was a four-star recruit and a key signing of the 2023 class, ranked as the No. 59 player in the state of Texas and the No. 33 linebacker in the country. He never appeared in a game for the Longhorns in his one season with the team.

Burrell has not found a new team via the portal as of yet.

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com