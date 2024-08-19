Exclusive: Quinn Ewers Talks Debut For Dr Pepper's Fansville: 'A Texas Brand'
AUSTIN -- Quinn Ewers is cracking open a Dr Pepper and making his way to Fansville for the upcoming college football season.
Dr Pepper officially announced Monday that the Texas Longhorns star quarterback is making his Fansville debut in the Season 7 premiere of the comedic commercial series. Ewers teases his NIL partnership with Dr. Pepper in the first episode, "Into the Great Unknown," before being featured alongside college football legend Brian Bosworth in the third episode, “Call for Backup," set to release on Monday, Aug. 26.
This marks the first time Dr Pepper has teamed up with a Texas-based athlete. Ewers discussed this a notable nod to the shared Texas heritage and his overall excitement about the partnership in an exclusive interview with Texas Longhorns on SI.
"I feel like Dr. Pepper has always been a huge part of college football," Ewers told Texas Longhorns on SI. "Thinking back since I was a kid, I remember just always seeing Dr. Pepper, whether that had been their tuition giveaway or these Fansville commercials. So being able to be a part of that is pretty special. Also, it's a Texas brand. They were formed in Texas. That always adds a little bit to it for sure."
Ewers makes a cameo in "Into the Great Unknown," revealing that his character's name will be simply "Deputy."
"I'm a new character!" Ewers says in the commercial.
Take a look:
Ewers said he hasn't reached out to anyone yet regarding tips on acting, but made it clear that his comfortability behind the camera has grown significantly as he continues to take on new NIL opportunities.
"I haven't reached out to anybody," Ewers said with a smile. "But I feel like the more shoots that I've done, I feel like I've gotten a little bit better. I mean, I know I've gotten better since the very first one I did. It's gotten easier being around a camera as I've grown up, and it's kind of become sort of a normal thing. It was really weird at first, but it's gotten better."
Teaming up alongside Bosworth, a former Oklahoma Sooners star, brings the Red River Rivalry to the center stage of Fansville. Any smack talk between the two?
"Yeah, definitely a little bit. He was a cool guy to be around," Ewers said of Bosworth. " ... Getting to meet 'The Boz' was a cool experience. I feel like he was one of the first guys to really try to get the NIL movement for college football players. Getting to meet him and have those conversations was really cool."
Fans will have to stay patient for another week before seeing "Deputy" Ewers in his first full episode of Fansville, but the wait will be worth it for a commericial that will remain a staple on televisions across the country throughout the upcoming season.
Ewers and No. 4 Texas begin the regular season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.