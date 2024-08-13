Longhorns Country

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Signs Lucrative NIL Deal With Rhoback

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers has reportedly signed a NIL Deal with Rhoback worth in the neighborhood of $100,000

Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has announced he has procured an endorsement deal from the apparel company, Rhoback.

Rhoback has been a major supporter of college athletes through their NIL program started in July 2021. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, Alabama quarterback Jaden Milroe and Penn State running back Nick Singleton have also inked deals with Rhoback.

The deal is worth at least $100,000 and could be worth upwards of $150,000. Ewers will also get commissions based upon sales driven to the company by him. He will also wear the clothing the company sells, so he will get a slew of new clothes to sport around town in.

"I am incredibly excited to be working with Rhoback as my official apparel sponsor and to become a leading face of their Rhoback U program," Ewers said in a prepared statement. "It's exciting to see their presence really take off within the college athletics community.

"Their products are the most comfortable I have worn, and it's been such a fun experience being able to create some awesome content with their team."

Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorn
Texas Longhorns Quinn Ewers during the first fall football camp practice for the Texas Longhorns at Denius Fields on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rhoback has announced it has entered into a licensing deal with Texas, so Ewers' and Longhorns' merchandise can be manufactured and sold. Ewers would get a piece of every item sold.

"We are excited to join Quinn Ewers' team as his official apparel sponsor," Rhoback said in a statement. "The Heisman candidate and new face of Rhoback U will lead the program this fall and help set a new standard for what it means to be a premier collegiate athlete. Quinn's leadership, demeanor, and love for the game immediately stood out to us."

Ewers also signed a deal with Nicholas Air in April for jet service. Ewers is also on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25, which brings Ewers an additional approximate value of $250,000.

