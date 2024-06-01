'That's Rough!' Fans React to First Images of Texas QB Quinn Ewers in College Football 25 Video Game
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is a cover athlete for both editions of EA's highly-anticipated "College Football 25" video game, but that honor doesn't seem to be reflecting properly in the game itself.
The first sights and sounds of the official gameplay were revealed on Friday, giving fans a look at what the product will look like once it's released. However, with that came the initial images of Ewers' face in the game, though it's easy to argue if it's even him at all.
The video-game version of Ewers was instantly met with tons of criticism from the public and Texas fans in particular, as his animated face doesn't exactly look like the quarterback we've grown to know and love over the past two seasons.
Take a look at Ewers:
Fans came with their criticisms and jokes, many of which are justified since the attention to detail for Ewers should be higher than most players due to his status as a cover athlete.
"Did they forget that the 'L' in NIL stands for 'Likeness'?" one fan tweeted.
"Kinda looks like Luka (Doncic)," wrote another.
"I know they said that face scans weren’t going to be in the game, but damn that’s rough lol. Still hyped though lol," wrote one X user.
These are just a few of the many reactions from both Texas and college football fans on social media. However, the actual gameplay of Ewers and the Longhorns certainly looks promising.
Take a look:
Of course, the game developers can still go back and change it before the official release on Friday, July 19. They reportedly made a significant change involving the Longhorns already, as the initial gameplay of the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl unrealistically showed Texas and Oklahoma fans mixed in together instead of the traditional split layout that divides up the rival fans on their respective sides.
It's unclear if Ewers' face will be changed in order to look more realistic. Even if it stays the same, it shouldn't take away from what's set to be the most hyped release of any sports video game in history.