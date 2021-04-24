NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Longhorns Spring Game: Card and White Team Win 20-12 Over Thompson's Orange Team

Texas Longhorns Take the Field in Annual Orange-White Game; with Hudson Card's White Team Winning 20-12 over Casey Thompson's Orange Team
On Saturday afternoon’s annual Orange-White Game, the Texas Longhorns and their new coaching staff played in front of fans for the first time.

The game included a running clock for four 15 minute quarters, with quarterbacks Hudson Card and Casey Thompson competing for the starting quarterback position on opposite ends.

Casey Thompson impressed during his first drive, hitting multiple receivers and making crucial passes. The drive ended with a Bijan Robinson touchdown to put the orange team up 6-0.

On the defensive side, defensive end Jacoby Jones stood out during the first few drives. The junior, who had an impressive spring camp, managed to hold Robinson and force the ball out of Thompson’s hands on consecutive plays.

To start the second quarter, Cameron Dicker nailed a 58-yard attempt, followed up by a 39-yard field goal. Dicker will look to continue and improve under new one of the nation's finest special teams coaches, Jeff Banks.

As for the offensive line, the Longhorns’ first team (orange) looked better. Their second team (white) played sluggishly and struggled to get into a rhythm.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half, D’Shawn Jamison electrified the crowd with a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown to end the half.

Card’s offense had a fast start to the second half, highlighted by some nice play throwing and catching from Kai Money. The drive ended with a six-yard dart to Marcus Washington, putting the white team up 20-9.

Some early signees and walk-ons, including four-star 2021 receiver Jaden Alexis, got playing time as the game came to a close.

The game ended 20-12 in favor of the white team. Sarkisian has plenty of positives and negatives to take away as the Longhorns continue to progress towards the season.

Football

