Battle for Longhorns QB1?: Texas' Thompson and Card Are Ready For What's Next

As Texas prepares for the Orange-White game, Casey Thompson and Hudson Card understand what Saturday means to the future of their careers.

He had just finished talking at a camp when the news broke. Tom Herman's time in Austin was up and Steve Sarkisian had entered the building.

What was next? Would he transfer? Would Sarkisian give him the same fair shot as Herman? Could the wait of three years be worth the payoff?

Casey Thompson saw the news that Texas was heading in a different direction. With a fresh start, he could have elected to transfer and play for a staff that believed he was clear-cut QB1.

Instead, Thompson texted Texas' athletic director Chris Del Conte for the number of Sarkisian. He wanted to get a head start on the 2021 season.

"I immediately started bugging (Sarkisian) about the playbook," Thompson said. "I started watching Alabama games from the day he got hired."

READ MORE: Longhorns Football: How To Watch Orange and White Spring Game

It's a new day for Longhorn football. Texas will gear up Saturday afternoon for a spit-swapping showdown at Darrell K. Royal Stadium for the Orange-and-White game. It'll be the the first of many for the crew that's hopeful to win a title.

New coach. New offense. New quarterback.

Thompson is ready after sitting year after year behind Sam Ehlinger for time to arrive and become Texas' next QB1.

In the same mirror, redshirt freshman Hudson Card hopes for the same notion.

"I'm excited for this chapter and this journey," Card said Thursday following the Longhorns' final practice before the Orange-White game on April 24. "Like I said, I just take it day by day and things will work out."

To be the quarterback of Texas football, a significance comes with the title. It's a badge of honor after two decades of quality gunslingers making their mark in Austin.

Both Vince Young and Colt McCoy still visit the campus as much as possible. Their legacy and inspiration is passed down year-by-year to the next man under center.

For four years, Ehlinger held the title under Herman's regime. Herman is gone and Sarkisian entered camp with blank slate at the game's most important position.

For Thompson and Card, one will walk away as the most talked about subject of the summer before fall ball begins. It's a challenge both quarterbacks are ready to face.

Said Thompson: “As far as competition goes, and I guess holding off a younger guy, I think that like I said, I’m embracing the competition. It’s only going to push me and make me a better player.”

Said Card: “We’re great friends. He’s a great dude, great player. And we make each other better. We’re there for each other, but at the end of the day, we know it’s a competition. We push each other; that’s how it should be.”

A NEW BEGINNING

Sarkisian's legacy in Austin was based off two quarterbacks during his time in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Two vastly different players, each successful in the system leading the Crimson Tide.

Tua Tagovailoa was the can't-miss prospect of 2019. The coup de grâce of quarterbacks of the SEC. Mac Jones was a 'game-manager", nothing more than just a high-tempo pencil pusher.

Both worked under Sarkisian's play-calling. Both won a national title for Nick Saban. Both will end up first-round picks come April 29 after Jones makes his way to the stage to shake hands with Roger Goodell.

READ MORE: Texas' Thompson Ready to Start for Longhorns Offense

Thompson spends his days watching the tape of the Crimson Tide. Before talking to reporters, he spent Wednesday watching tape on the Alabama-Georgia game from October of this past season.

"That's been a big piece for me," Thompson said. "Just studying the film and I immediately started building a relationship with coach Sark literally the day he got hired until he stepped foot on campus."

Why wouldn't Thompson want to spend time with Sarkisian. He would be the one making the call of the next quarterback for Texas. Based off production from years past, there wasn't a reason to doubt that Thompson was next in line to call the shots.

Ehlinger ended his Texas career at halftime of the 2020 Alamo Bowl. Thompson entered the game for Herman's staff with a chance to audition for 2021.

He didn't disappoint.

Thompson finished 8-of-10 passing for 170 yards and four touchdowns against Colorado's defense. Who knows if the Longhorns would be 4-0 in bowl games with Thompson.

Texas ended the season with a 55-23 victory. Thompson spent the next month frustrated at himself for not being perfect when given the opportunity to start.

I said this right after the Alamo Bowl, I'm hungry and I want to get better," Thompson said. "I believe in what we can do as a team and I believe in what I can do. Like I said, I'm trying to be the best player that I could be moving forward and go from good to great."

A CALLING CARD HOME

Extra pressure is always added for the hometown hero when they stay in the local area. For Card, he doesn't let the outside noise define how his camp will finish entering Year 2 with the Longhorns.

“I try to kind of block it off and just focus on each and every day,” Card said. “Lake Travis prepared me for a lot of situations like this, and I’m grateful for that.”

During his days with the Cavaliers, Card battled for the starting role in his sophomore season with then-senior Matthew Baldwin. Ultimately, he was asked to play wide receiver and learn the ins and outs of what he'd be looking for as a passer as Baldwin earned the starting nod.

READ MORE: Longhorns Hudson Card Ready for QB Competition as Spring Comes to Close

It paid dividends in the long run for Card's status as the next "it" quarterback in the recruiting class. In two years as Lake Travis' starter, he threw for 5,831 passing yards with a 67.0 percent completion rating and 74 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

When Card heard Sarkisian would be the next head coach, he was ready to start a new relationship with the head coach. Building trust would be the first step. Earning it would be the second.

"That takes time," Card said on his relationship with the new head coach. "We're just taking each day, each step and we're going forward from that way."

Unlike Thompson, Card's pressure comes with an extra umph. He's the hometown hero who kept his football legacy alive in the 512 area code. Much like Ehlinger, the hope is he'll be the next name to carry on the Austin pride.

THE EHLINGER ENIGMA

How can one expect to follow in the footsteps of a legend? Ehlinger might not have hoisted a crystal trophy or proved that Texas was "back" permanently, but his presence in Austin won't soon be forgotten.

Check the history books in Texas football and it'll be hard not to see Ehlinger's name on the list.

He finished his career with 11,436 passing yards, 94 touchdowns, 27 interceptions and a completion percentage of 62.5 percent. Statistically, only McCoy has posted better numbers than him.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Planning for 100% Capacity at DKR

Ehlinger prepares for the NFL Draft on April 29, hoping to continue his career at the next level. His presence though is felt through practice each day with Card and Thompson. After sitting as QB2 and QB3, the duo now must take what they've learned to complete one full-time starter.

Said Thompson: "Sam and I were pretty close. We communicated with each other on and off the field about ways to get better and kind of different looks that we saw. I think it's a mutual relationship. It's a two-way street like it goes both ways and so Sam would communicate with me and I would communicate with him and help him out."

Said Card: “That’s something I’ve been working on this year, and taking initiative. I feel like I’ve improved in that way but there’s still lots of room to grow.”

Thompson no longer can be the Robin to Ehlinger's Batman. In the case of comic book commentary, Thompson would be Dick Grayson and Card would be Tim Drake. Both served as the ward to before taking over as the leading man.

Only one will be the full-time starter in 2021. Who is next in line?

A TEXAS SIZE BATTLE

Just because he's new doesn't mean Sarkisian is going to give away the secrets. Texas is now his third chance as a head coach and could be the one that wins him a title.

The success with quarterbacks makes the battle between Thompson and Card a never-ending one. Reporters will keep asking who has the edge and for now, he'll keep the battle open.

READ MORE: Longhorns Ex QB Target Klubnik 'Relieved' About Recruiting Process

“What I’ve been impressed with these guys is they’re steadily improving and their comfort level is steadily increasing,” Sarkisian said on Austin’s 104.9 FM, The Horn. “That being said, they’re getting put in situations as first-time starters where some mistakes occur. That’s where practice is really important for us as a team, but it’s really important for the quarterback position.”

Thompson waited for his moment on Saturday. Not only will he have a chance to show Sark he's the leading man, it'll be the first chance to don his rendition of No. 11 as Texas' quarterback.

During his high school days in Oklahoma City, No. 11 was his. After Ehlinger declared for the NFL Draft, he told the former starter he'd be switching over.

"I waited my turn to get reps, and I waited my turn to get No. 11," Thompson said. "Sam was well aware that I was switching to No. 11 for the last few years. He's cool with it.

"I don't think I really need his permission, because he was already aware of the situation."

As for Card, Saturday will be his first chance to show what the next Austin native can do as the Longhorns starter. Confident in his game. he's trust the process this far. What's another Saturday battle mean at this point, right?

"I'm excited for this chapter and this journey," Card said. "Like I said, I just take it day by day and things will work out."

Sarkisian won't name a starter for 2021 after Saturday's game. Heck, he might wait for Week 2 of the season before electing to lean one way or another. After all, it's Texas' most important need in the battle for the Big 12.

Thompson and Card respect the battle. They more importantly respect each other. All that's left is to leave it all out on the field for 60 minutes, hoping the performance give either the edge in the battle for QB1 under the lights the in Lone Star State.

"I have no idea of when he's going to decide to name a starter and how he's going to handle that," Thompson said of Saturday's game. "I'll leave that up to him, and I'll leave the playing part up to me."

"I think you grow and you learn in opportunities like this," Card said. "I'm excited for what the future holds and again, I'm just focusing on the present and doing that will take care of the future."

What do you want to see from the Orange and White game?? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Healthy and Hungry, Texas' Whittington is Ready for His Time