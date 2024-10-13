Five Takeaways From Texas's 34-3 Win Over Oklahoma
In one of the best rivalries in all of sports, the Longhorns prevailed in a blowout against the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas by a score of 34-3.
The game was highlighted by the return of Quinn Ewers, who threw a pick in his first drive, but seemed to find his footing as the game went on.
Furthermore, the defense once again read their scouting report and didn't allow much space for Oklahoma.
There was some good and some bad, but what matters is that Texas can take the golden hat back to Austin after last year's heartbreaking defeat.
1. Quinn Ewers will improve.
It was difficult to watch Ewers in the first quarter. Just like last year, he threw a pick in the first drive of the game and didn't muster a first down until the start of the second quarter.
It's hard to blame Ewers. A lot of pressure was immediately put on him after his return from injury, but you do expect him to weather the storm a little bit better. Let's not forget about his dominant start against Michigan in Ann Arbor however, Ewers can be calm and collected.
And the calm and collected Ewers started showing glimpses in that second quarter and by the second half when the Longhorns got up big, Ewers didn't look worried at all.
In the end, Ewers completed 20 of his 29 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown a long with the interception.
Oklahoma's defense is legit, but this game might have served as a practice game for the mightier opponent next week when Georgia comes to Austin. It's good to see that Ewers was able to shake off the rust a little, but if it wasn't for great field position and Oklahoma's incompetence on offense, Ewers would be raising some eyebrows now.
2. First Half Problems Are Concerning.
Texas needs to be better in the first half. In the previous game against Mississippi State, Texas was only up 7-6 before a super late touchdown before halftime, and Oklahoma led 3-0 after the first quarter.
I don't think in either of these games Texas was in a huge rush to score points, they knew they had the better talent and that eventually they would get to the endzone and the defense would get the stops they needed. But I'm hoping that's not the mindset they have. They shouldn't take any foot off the gas.
It's hard to be at your best for 60 minutes, but Texas can not afford to start how slow they have had against their last two when playing teams like Georgia and Texas A&M. They can't dig themselves a hole because, against those teams, the hole might be a little too rough to get out of.
3. This defense is special.
Only three touchdowns allowed in six games? Insane. The defense once again bent a little but did not crack.
Oklahoma's offense was injury-riddled and the Sooners do have a QB problem but regardless, it's a rivalry game and Oklahoma had two weeks to prepare.
Ultimately, the Sooner's offense could only get 239 yards with 4.9 yards per pass and 2.4 yards per rush while also forcing two fumbles, both back-to-back in the last two minutes of the first half that helped give Texas a nice lead into halftime.
True freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. was very hesitant and obviously was very worried about creating a turnover so lots of his passes were checkdowns and planned screen plays. And when Hawkins wanted to run, Texas's contain didn't allow him to go for more than 11 yards. Which is great considering how well Hawkins had been able to tuck the ball and run against Auburn the previous game.
Some argue that Texas hasn't played a real offense yet, I guess that will be put to bed next week, and hopefully, the defense can show that they're legit.
4. Silas Bolden set up the win.
The hustle play that Bolden had to secure Texas's second touchdown was a defining moment in the game and was such as stereotypical Red River Showdown-type play where the mayhem is just everywhere.
Bolden's ability to outrun the Oklahoma defenders in my opinion ultimately rendered Oklahoma's chances to win almost none. The momentum never went back to Oklahoma's side after that. Following the recovered fumble into a touchdown for Bolden, the Sooners fumbled on two straight drives while Texas got into scoring position on every drive afterward, something that wasn't happening before the play.
It was just an amazing play that showed that while Texas has talent, they also have hard work.
5. The culture is working right now.
One of the head coach's Steve Sarkisian's favorite words. In just three seasons, Sark has completely transformed this program into a powerhouse with tons of heart.
The culture he has implemented has virtually saved the program from mediocrity. The Silas Bolden hustle play is a great example of how good culture can make a team play harder. You have to give your flowers to Sark.
Texas is going to need to use all of that culture when they play their biggest game of the season yet next week against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
Kickoff is at 6:30 on ABC.