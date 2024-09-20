Former Longhorn Assistant Coach and Linebacker Passes Away
Tim Doerr, a former Texas Longhorns linebacker and assistant coach, passed away at the age of 81, according to Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle.
Doerr spent his college career playing for some of the best Longhorn teams in history. The 1963 Horns were national champions, and Texas lost just two games between 1962-64.
“We’re all burnt orange in our family,” said Brandon Doerr, son of Tim. “We were so proud of him and all his accomplishments.”
Doerr suffered from Alzheimer's Disease for most of his late life, but passed away peacefully in his home in Naples, Fla.
Doerr additionally spent time working under head coach Darrell K Royal soon after his college career ended, joining the coaching staff as an assistant coach under Royal from 1969 to 1976. Doerr spent the last eight seasons of Royal's coaching career on his staff, working mostly with linebackers and later defensive backs.
But Doerr was most known for his presence on the 1964 team, where he was named captain of the squad that featured other Longhorn legends like Tommy Nobis. That '64 team shut out three opponents and held seven of the 11 matchups to single-digit points. Texas had the fourth-best defense in the nation in terms of scoring, holding teams to under six points per game.
Doerr spent time coaching at three different high schools, two as an assistant before taking over the reins at Liberty High School while also teaching math.