Former Texas Baseball Assistant Coach Caleb Longley Set to Join Earley in College Station
In a rush of news circling the Texas A&M baseball head coach vacancy, Texas has seen future and former staff members poached to College Station.
According to Kendall Rogers, a head insider in college baseball, the Aggies are set to hire Michael Earley, an assistant coach for the team since 2022 who had been set to become an assistant at Texas under former A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle.
As a result, Caleb Longley, a key member of David Pierce’s staff in 2024, will join Earley’s staff as an assistant coach.
Longley worked closely with outfielders in his three years at Texas and stepped up massively in the 2024 season with a promotion to recruiting coordinator. As a result, Texas brought in five top-100 recruits in 2024 and had the third-best class in the nation, trailing just Tennessee and LSU, according to Perfect Game. Texas currently sits at the No. 2 class in 2025, as well.
Longley was also key in the performance of the hitters in Austin. Texas set a school record for home runs in 2022, his first season, and eclipsed 100 homers as a team in 2024. The coach worked closest with outfielders and has a fantastic resume to show for it.
In 2022, four of the five players in an outfield rotation hit north of.300, with three outfielders hitting double-digit home runs.
In 2023, the Longhorns had a star-studded trio of hitters with Dylan Campbell, Eric Kennedy, and Porter Brown combining for 42 home runs, 46 stolen bases and all three with an OPS above .950. In 2024, right fielder Max Belyeu took home Big 12 Player of the Year after a breakout season with 18 home runs and nearly a 1.100 OPS.
Longley was not assumed to be joining Schlossnagle after the hiring, but it is still tough for Longhorns fans to see such a vital piece of the last staff heading to Texas A&M.