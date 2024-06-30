Texas A&M Hires Jim Schlossnagle's Longhorns Assistant Michael Earley As Head Coach
Texas A&M baseball's rampant search to replace former head coach Jim Schlossnagle has seemingly come to an end, with reports from the Houston Chronicle revealing that Michael Earley is set to take the position.
Earley served as the hitting coach for the Aggies since 2022 and followed Schlossnagle to Texas once news of his departure broke, he expected to be the Longhorns' next hitting coach until recently.
The move also comes after multiple Texas A&M players entered their names in the transfer portal in the wake of Schlossnagle's decision to leave the program, including Brett Antolick, Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette, Hayden Schott, Kaeden Kent, Max Kaufer, James Bell, and Jake Hembree. But Earley's choice to stay with the Aggies could be beneficial in terms of keeping players on the roster.
Earley led one of the best offenses in the nation with the Aggies, having a record season last year and knocking 136 home runs, the most in program history. The team finished with a batting average of .298, a slugging percentage of .543, and an OPS of .958.
Prior to his career with Texas A&M, Earley played as an outfielder for Indiana and was later drafted by the Chicago White Sox. After six years under the White Sox, Earley began his coaching run at Arizona State, picking up the role of hitting coach.
This will mark Earley's first time as a head coach in what will be a crucial year for the Aggies and their revived in-state rivalry against the Longhorns.