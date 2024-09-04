Former Texas LB Reveals CJ Baxter's Continued Impact
AUSTIN -- Cedric Baxter is continuing to make his presence felt on the Forty Acres despite being out for the season.
The Texas Longhorns sophomore running back had his 2024 campaign cut short in training camp due to season-ending knee injury, but his impact on the backfield early this season has remained key amid his absence.
During ESPN's Wednesday edition of College Football Live, former Texas linebacker and current ESPN analyst Sam Acho said that during a recent conversation with Baxter, the running back revealed he's been coaching up some of his fellow ball-carriers off the field as he works through the beginning stages of his injury rehab.
"I was talking with CJ Baxter -- running back at Texas, who's out for the season -- just earlier today, and he was talking about how he's watching film of the other running backs, critiquing them, showing them how they could be better," Acho said. "Now, of course, he wants to be on the field. There's that pain, that suffering that he currently feels while he rehabs, but he's not wasting his suffering. He's actually using that pain, using that time, making everyone around him better."
The Longhorns will lean on Jaydon Blue as the starter out of the backfield this season, but it was freshman Jerrick Gibson that led Texas in rushing during Saturday's 52-0 season-opening shutout over Colorado State. Gibson finished with 10 carries for 67 yards and got his first-career touchdown, as he did damage to the CSU defenders in the second half once the game was already in hand.
Baxter's mentorship for players like Gibson and Tre Wisner could go a long way for the Longhorns this season, especially once SEC play rolls around.
Near the end of training camp, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that Baxter will be ready for next season but admitted the injury stung.
"I hate it for the kid," Sarkisian said. " ... If we polled our team or the top three teammates on our team, Cedric Baxter would be in that top one, two or three. And as much as we love him for the player that he is, we love him more for the teammate that he is, and our thoughts and prayers with him. We're encouraged by all the doctors that he's going to make a really healthy recovery, and we'll have him back for next season."
Last season, Baxter had 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 156 yards while helping lead Texas to the College Football Playoff.
No. 3 Texas will visit No. 10 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.