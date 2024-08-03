Former Longhorn Maalik Murphy on Duke Quarterback Competition: ‘Let Football Be Football’
Maalik Murphy had competition from day one.
Murphy had to duke it out with Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card in his first year with the Texas Longhorns. Card was eventually replaced by Arch Manning in 2023 — a move that led to Murphy transferring to the Duke Blue Devils in hopes of earning a starting quarterback spot. Now, he will have to prove he is stronger than returning starter Grayson Loftis in Durham.
Despite the competition, Murphy has nothing but respect to his position partners.
“Let football be football and don’t let that get in the way of your relationship with each other,” Murphy said. “Of course that’s hard to do because we’re all here to play football … (and) there’s only one quarterback on the field at a time.
“But all you can do is want the best for the other person.”
During his two years at Texas, Murphy played seven games and started two. He completed 40 of 71 passes for 477 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. His teammate, and now on-field rival, Loftis earned five starts at Duke and threw for 1,006 yards with eight touchdowns and four picks.
Comparisons aside, however, Murphy and Loftis want the best for each other and their program and have built a strong relationship since Murphy moved to Durham over the offseason.
“You make each other better,” Murphy said. “The best man goes out there and you hope he produces and puts the team in the best position to win. At the end of the day, hopefully everyone succeeds.”
Murphy's debut season at Duke will kick off on Aug. 30 against Elon. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central.