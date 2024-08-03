‘I Love Her to Death!’ Former Longhorn T'Vondre Sweat Buys Mom ‘Dream Home’ In Houston
Former Texas Longhorns star T'vondre Sweat made a significant investment this past week: residential real estate. Even bigger than that, however, it was an investment for his mother.
Sweat bought his mom, Lashuna Ross, a beautiful home in Houston. Ross described the home as her "dream home," according to Sweat and reporter Jim Wyatt of the Tennessee Titans, who broke the story,
"Without my mom," Sweat said, "I wouldn't be here today. I can't say in words how much I appreciate her."
Ross supported Sweat throughout his childhood by working three jobs. There were times when food was scarce. Ross sacrificed her portion so Sweat and his siblings could be satisfied,
Sweat made a video to show his mother after she was handed a bouquet of flowers and the keys to her new home. The second-round pick could not refrain himself from praising his mother. He then advised her of her new residence.
"I just want to thank you a lot for all you have done for me," Sweat, wearing a Titans shirt, said from Nashville, where he's in the middle of training camp. "I can't be more thankful for a mom like you. Everyone in the world already knows you're special to me. I just want to say: I love you, I love you, I love you. I want to thank you for everything you've done for me since I was a little kid with my other two brothers.
"Mom … I finally got the house you wanted. Dreams do come true.”
Sweat was beaming with pride, remembering his upbringing. There were six people growing up, living in a one-bedroom apartment, Thankfully, those days are over.
"My mom, she's special. I love her to death, and I respect her so much,” the Titans tackle said. “She's a very, very, very strong woman, and she's sacrificed so much. And for all the guys out there: Love your moms, man, because you only get one."
Sweat will now continue to practice with the Titans as training camp rages on. The first date open to the public is Thursday, Aug. 8 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.