Former Texas Longhorns Make Debut for Nevada Wolf Pack
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns had a significant footprint on Saturday's Week 0 matchup between the SMU Mustangs and Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno.
The game marked the Nevada head-coaching debut for former Texas linebackers coach Jeff Choate, who had multiple former Longhorns at his disposal making an impact on both sides of the ball. However, SMU rallied in the second half and pulled out a 29-24 win after being down 11 entering the fourth quarter.
Without the effort of former Longhorns like running back Savion Red and defensive back Kitan Crawford, the Wolf Pack likely wouldn't have been in position to potentially pull off the major upset. Former Texas defensive lineman Kristopher Ross also made his Nevada debut.
Red finished with 12 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 10 yards. His one-yard touchdown run put Nevada up 24-13 with 3:23 left in the third quarter, but it marked the team's final points of the night as the Wolf Pack were shut out in the fourth quarter.
As for Crawford, he had five total tackles (three solo) and returned one kickoff for 19 yards. He also broke up a potential touchdown pass at the goal line in the second quarter.
On the d-line, Ross finished with one tackle.
Though letting the game slip away against an SMU team on the rise will certainly sting for Choate and co., Nevada has already shown that it's a program on its way to being a potential contender in the Mountain West in the foreseeable future.
The Wolf Pack will visit the Troy Trojans Saturday, Aug. 31.