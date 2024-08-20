Texas Longhorns Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies
Thirteen years have led up to this matchup. Thirteen years without a rivalry that defines the state of Texas, separating households, friendships, and even partners for one day in November. The state, and the country, have been robbed of 12 potential upsets, 12 potential battles, and 12 total rivalry games, but it's finally back.
The Lone Star Showdown returns in 2024, where the two flagship programs in the state of Texas, the University of Texas and Texas A&M University, square off in College Station. Kyle Field will be the showcase for the return of Longhorns vs Aggies, and neither fanbase can wait.
The Longhorns have received more attention than maybe any team in the country this offseason. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Quinn Ewers headline a team that ranks inside the top four in most national rankings, and Ewers has brought video game, beverage and even private jet deals to Texas' NIL Fund.
Texas A&M is completely the opposite. Despite the firing of head coach Jimbo Fisher, who still is owed $75 million from the university, obviously made headlines, but the ensuing hire flew mightily under the radar. Duke head coach Mike Elko took the job on November 26, 2024, leaving the east coast to return to the school he worked at before joining the Blue Devils.
Elko time at Wake Forest and Notre Dame from 2014-18, but found his footing as the defensive coordinator of the Aggies. Elko spent four seasons in College Station, turning them from one of the worst defenses in the Power Five conferences to a top-three group in 2021. Duke took noticed and hired Elko away for the next two seasons, where he won 16 of his 25 games, including a win over UCF in the 2022 Military Bowl and the ACC Coach of the Year award.
Elko brings something to Texas A&M that it never had under Jimbo Fisher: a stable culture. Sarkisian has been complimented in his short spell so far at Texas, mostly due to his ability to turn around and create a brand new, successful culture in Texas. Culture was a huge problem for the Aggies, whose 2022 recruiting class was the best of all time, yet has little to show for.
Elko joins a team with an underrated amount of talent. Many former five stars remain on the roster, including quarterback Connor Weigman and elite 2023 prospect DJ Hicks on the defensive line. The Aggies, despite Fisher's problems on the coaching side of things, are a top 16 ranked team on 247Sports' 2024 Overall Talent Rating.
The Aggies are still a relative unknown heading into 2024. The staff is new, the quarterback is returning from injury, and, similar to Texas, the Aggies lost its starting running back Rueben Owens to a season-ending injury in practice. The Longhorns will know much more about the strength and ability of this Aggies team come November, but for now, fans must keep their eyes on one of the best week one matchups in recent history, Notre Dame at Texas A&M.
Texas A&M
2023 Record: 7-6, 4-4 in the SEC
Head Coach: Mike Elko
Passing: QB Connor Weigman
2023 stats: 979 yards on 119 attempts with eight touchdowns and two interceptions
Rushing: RB Amari Daniels
2023 stats: 532 yards on 105 attempts with six touchdowns
Receiving: WR Jahdae Walker
2023 stats: 590 yards on 35 catches and two touchdowns
Returning Defensive Leaders
Tackles: LB Taurean York - 39 solo, 35 assisted for 74 total tackles
Interceptions: CB Tyreek Chappell - one interception
Sacks: DT Shemar Turner - six sacks