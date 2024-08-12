Texas Longhorns Debut In Top 5 of First AP Poll
The Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 4 in the first Associated Press Poll which came out Monday morning. This marks the first occasion since 2009 that the Longhorns were ranked in the preseason top five.
This is the first season that the Longhorns will play in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC was well represented in the poll. The Longhorns will face No. 1 Georgia, No. 9 Michigan, No. 16 Oklahoma, and No. 20 Texas A&M during the season. Texas will escape playing No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 11 Missouri, No. 13 LSU or No. 15 Tennessee in SEC play this season.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has not made any statements regarding the AP Poll as of Monday morning, but he is scheduled to meet with the media Monday afternoon for his customary weekly press conference.
The Longhorns' first opponent, the Colorado State Rams, went 5-7 last season. They do not appear in the poll. They will face Texas in Austin on Aug. 3.
You can view the full AP top 25 football rankings below:
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
Other teams receiving votes
Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.