Texas Longhorns Debut In Top 5 of First AP Poll

The Texas Longhorns sit near the top of the nation in the first AP poll of the season.

Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 4 in the first Associated Press Poll which came out Monday morning. This marks the first occasion since 2009 that the Longhorns were ranked in the preseason top five.

This is the first season that the Longhorns will play in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC was well represented in the poll. The Longhorns will face No. 1 Georgia, No. 9 Michigan, No. 16 Oklahoma, and No. 20 Texas A&M during the season. Texas will escape playing No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 11 Missouri, No. 13 LSU or No. 15 Tennessee in SEC play this season.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has not made any statements regarding the AP Poll as of Monday morning, but he is scheduled to meet with the media Monday afternoon for his customary weekly press conference.

Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorn
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers during the first day with pads of the fall football camp at Denius Fields on Monday, August 5, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Longhorns' first opponent, the Colorado State Rams, went 5-7 last season. They do not appear in the poll. They will face Texas in Austin on Aug. 3.

You can view the full AP top 25 football rankings below:

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Other teams receiving votes

Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.

