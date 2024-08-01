Former Texas Longhorns RB D'Onta Foreman Taken to Hospital After Scary Injury
Former Longhorn D'Onta Foreman has been transported to a medical center in Roanoke, Va after sustaining a concerning blow to the head in practice. as first reported by beat writer Mary Kay Cabot.
The Texas ex is currently playing for the Cleveland Browns and was working out with the team at the start of training camp.
"During practice today, Browns RB D'Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain," Cabot tweeted. "The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman. He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received."
Foreman reportedly had neck pain after the hit and was quickly transported via ambulance to a helicopter, where he was transported to the center. Cabot reported that "everything is moving and this is precautionary," but concerns are still warranted for the seven year NFL veteran.
Foreman played for the Longhorns from 2014-16, accumulating over 2700 rushing yards in his three seasons. The runningback had a major breakout season in 2016, rushing for 2,000 yards with 15 touchdowns, earning himself the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in the nation. Foreman was the star on the final team of the Charlie Strong era and is the active leader in rushing yards by Texas runningbacks.
All signs point to Foreman being ok, as Cabot also reported that he was in good spirits, but long-term ramifications are still in question. Fans and media alike can only hope for the best, as well as a speedy recovery, for the Texas legend.