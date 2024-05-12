Longhorns Country

Former Texas Longhorns Transfer CB Terrance Brooks Finds New Home

Former Longhorns corner Terrance Brooks is heading to the Big Ten.

Matt Galatzan

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) makes a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Terrance
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) makes a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Terrance / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /
The Texas Longhorns lost starting field corner Terrance Brooks to the NCAA Transfter Portal just after the Orange-White Spring Game last month, leaving a huge hole in the secondary at the time.

Now, Brooks has found his new home, taking his talents to the Big Ten, and committing to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining with Illinois.

Brooks, who was recently reported to have scheduled a visit to USC, was coming off of a trip to Champagne. He was also set to visit Ann Arbor and the Michigan Wolverines.

"I want to thank God, My family, and the Longhorn Nation for everything," Brooks said in a statement on X last month. "At this time, I will be entering into the transfer portal."

Obviously, the departure of Brooks hurt Texas at the time. That said, the Horns also made a nice recovery there with the addition of transfer Jay'Vion Cole, who will compete with Gavin Holmes for the spot left by his transfer to the Illini.

Upon signing with the Longhorns, Brooks ranked as a five-star recruit, the No. 24 player nationally, the No. 3 cornerback, and the No. 6 player in Texas per On3.

In his two seasons with the Horns, Brooks appeared in 23 games, starting 19, and made 13 of a possible 14 starts in 2023. In his final season, Brooks tallied 20 tackles, three interceptions, and six passes defended, and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 for his efforts.

Matt Galatzan

