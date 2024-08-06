Former Texas Star Kevin Durant Becomes USA Olympics All-Time Leading Scorer
Former Texas Longhorns basketball star Kevin Durant sits alone at the top of the list of all-time leading scorers for both the men's and women's United States Olympic teams.
Durant’s basket with 3:06 left in the third quarter gave him 489 in his four Olympic appearances. Lisa Leslie finished her four Olympic appearances with 488 points and four gold medals.
Durant had his Texas jersey retired in 2009.
Leslie took to social media last week to congratulate the new Olympic Scoring King.
“Well let me start to (congratulate) as he gets ready to break one of my Olympic records! The Slim Reaper!! One of my all-time favorites!”
And Durant is likely going to keep this record for some time.
He finished with 11 points, so the new record is 494, plus whatever else the big forward amasses,
“Records are meant to be broken,” Durant said to the Associated Press. “Somebody will come along to do the same. I’m focused on trying to win this gold.”
Durant is trying to become the first men’s player in Olympic history with four gold medals after winning Olympic titles at London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016, and the Tokyo Games that were held three years ago.
The United States will play Serbia on Thursday for the right to play the gold medal game,
Durant told the AP that he owes his success and longevity to the many trainers physical therapists and doctors who have kept him healthy enough to play so long and so far away from home,
“Training staffs, the work that we put in, just keeping my body ready and just staying in the gym, to be honest,” Durant said.
Durant is also No, 2 on the active all-time NBA scoring list, behind LeBron James,