What Are Some of Kevin Durant's Best Career Moments?
When it comes to the best players in the NBA of all-time, let alone at the small forward position, former Texas Longhorns star Kevin Durant is just about always found near the top of both of those lists.
Durant is also ranked consistently as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, sitting top-10 all-time in points and averaging at least 20 points per game in each of his professional seasons.
After weeks of speculation Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets for Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and a slew of draft picks, bringing KD closer to the beginning of his basketball roots in Austin.
The Rockets will be Durant's fifth NBA team, after the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and the Suns.
Through Durant's storied NBA career, which has seen him win a pair of NBA championships, an MVP award, and be named to countless NBA All-Star and All-NBA teams, Durant has turned in some impressive personal efforts on the court through his 17 years, so in celebration of him finding a new home now in the Lone Star State, here are a few picks for the best single-game performances from "The Durantula."
55-Point Game vs. Atlanta, April 2, 2022
Durant's tenure with the Nets wasn't exactly the best in his legendary career, but it did see the star put up the most points in a game in his career to date.
In 42 minutes in a 122-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Durant went 19-28 for shooting, including 8-10 from three-point land and made nine free throws to finish with 55 points. Durant also added seven rebounds and three assists.
Adding to his MVP resume vs. Warriors, January 17, 2014
The 2013-14 NBA season is the only one so far that has seen the future Hall of Famer named NBA MVP, and performances like one against Golden State in 2014 were proof that the award was his to lose throughout the year.
Behind KD's 54 points, the Thunder held off the Warriors despite 37 points from Stephen Curry and 26 from Klay Thompson.
An Overtime Thriller vs. Dallas, January 18, 2013
We don't know why, but it seems as though Durant shifts his game to another level whenever he faces the Dallas Mavericks, and this contest in January 2013 was no different.
Behind 52 points from Durant and 31 from Russell Westbrook, the Thunder were able to overcome 29 points from Vince Carter and 18 each by O.J. Mayo and Dirk Nowitzki and hold off the Mavs in overtime, 117-114.
Triple at the buzzer for the win vs. Dallas, December 29, 2011
Like we said before, there's just something different about KD when the Mavericks are his opposition, and this game against Dallas saw Durant's clutch factor kick into play.
As Vince Carter sank a three-pointer to give Dallas a one-point lead with 1.4 seconds left in the game, OKC had the ball on the sideline with guard Thabo Sefolosha throwing in the ball.
Matched up against Dallas' best defender in forward Shawn Marion, KD skated around Marion and the rest of the pack, finding himself open way beyond the three-point line, taking the inbound from Sefolosha, and sailing a 28-foot three-pointer right through the hoop as the clock expired to give the Thunder a 104-102 win and cap off a 30-point, 11-rebound performance from the former Longhorn.