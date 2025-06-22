Former Texas Longhorns Star Preparing for 'Do or Die' Game 7 of NBA Finals
An NBA Finals Game 7 will be played for the first time since 2016 on Sunday night in Oklahoma City. The last such game came between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in a finish that was memorable to say the least.
At Paycom Center on Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and what has been a back-and-forth series will appropriately culminate in a winner-take-all game.
"It's a championship game -- do or die," said Pacers center and former Texas Longhorn Myles Turner in his Saturday media availability. "You shouldn't have to get hyped to play this game, man. I think the situation is what it is."
The Pacers, who have been full of surprises all playoffs, will look to pull off their biggest one of all on Sunday. Indiana is once again a heavy betting underdog, with the Thunder favored by seven points. Away teams are 4-15 in NBA Finals Game 7s.
But thriving while being underestimated has been the Pacers' identity over the past few months. Turner has spoken about it throughout Indiana's run. They know what it takes to win these important games.
"We gotta lean on everything we've learned throughout this series and this playoffs as a whole," Turner said. "We take everything by a game-by-game basis but it's been a long, grueling two months of playoffs so we just lean on our experience."
Turner has had an up-and-down NBA Finals. He has been inconsistent offensively, struggling with his efficiency, and could be due for a good game, which the Pacers would welcome on Sunday. Defensively, Turner's rim protection has been huge in Indiana's success. The Pacers have won each of the three games he's recorded blocks and lost the three in which he hasn't.
Across 27.7 minutes per game in the series, Turner is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 blocks. His performance in Game 7 -- on both sides of the court -- will be vital towards the Pacers' chances of completing this historic upset.
On Saturday, a reporter asked Turner about the shoes he's been wearing throughout the Finals. His answer shows that Texas ties run deep.
"These are actually P.J. Tucker's, another former Longhorn himself," Turner said. "I've worn the Kobe's for the past five years or so. They're just the most comfortable shoe for me, and this pattern is just nice and vibrant."
Tucker is known to have an extensive shoe collection and has given Turner a pair during Indiana's Finals run. Tucker's Knicks and Turner's Pacers faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals weeks ago.
Another Longhorn, Kevin Durant, is also making news on this final day of the NBA season. Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets on Sunday in a blockbuster deal, now heading back to the Lone Star State 18 years after his sole collegiate season in Austin.
Game 7 from Oklahoma City will tip off at 7 p.m. C.T. with basketball glory on the line.