Former Texas Star Kevin Durant Receives Injury Update for Olympic Opener

Former Texas Longhorns forward Kevin Durant has been dealing with an injury ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Jul 25, 2024; Paris, France; USA basketball player Kevin Durant talks to the media during a press conference. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
USA Men’s Basketball will officially begin group play at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a matchup against Serbia and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Team USA dodged a few close calls during their five-game pre-Olympic showcase, but came away unscathed at 5-0. Even more impressive? The Americans did it without former Texas Longhorns star Kevin Durant, who has been dealing with a strained calf since the start of training camp. 

His former NBA coach and current Golden State Warriors head man Steve Kerr has to deal with some other potential lineup shifts in the frontcourt, as Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid battle respective illnesses ahead of the opener. However, Kerr said that he expects everyone — including Durant — to be ready to play Sunday.

"I'm confident we'll have everybody ready," Kerr said, per ESPN. “ … "Hopefully (Durant will play). He came through the scrimmage two days ago pretty well, and we'll have another practice today and we'll just keep taking it day by day."

Team USA star LeBron James chimed in with some big-time praise for Durant while adding that the veteran looked “extremely well” during a recent practice.

"Instant impact,” James said of Durant. "He looked extremely well the other day in practice. Obviously his wind and his rhythm is going to continue to come, but if we're able to get him back and make a huge impact to our club."

Durant, the USA’s all-time leading scorer amongst men with 435 career points across three Olympics, is aiming for his fourth Gold Medal in Paris.

Team USA tips off against Serbia on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. C.T.

