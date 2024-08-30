Former Texas Volleyball Player Pilar Victoria Passes Away at Age 28
Texas volleyball fans woke up to the heartbreaking news of former player Pilar Victoria passing away at age 28 in Turkey. Victoria was found dead in her apartment on Thursday, Aug. 29.
A member of the Texas program from 2013 to 2015, Victoria helped the Longhorns to two final-four appearances in 2013 and 2014. After two seasons at Texas, the outside hitter transferred to Arkansas for her last two years of eligibility and was playing professionally for Nilüfer Belediyespor club in Bursa.
According to Turkish news website Harberler.com, Victoria was found in her apartment when officials went to check on her after missing practice on Thursday. The concern arose as Victoria was known to be punctual and committed to the team, and did not respond to teammates phone calls.
“We tried calling her multiple times, but when we couldn’t reach her, we went to her apartment," club manager Kenan Dastan said. "We found her lifeless in her bed. It’s a devastating loss for all of us."
Victoria transferred to the Turkish club last season from France's Beziers Volley team. Since graduating college, she had played in several European professional clubs as well as the Puerto Rican national team.
The cause of death is still unknown and awaits forensic examination.
"The sudden and unexpected death of Pilar Marie Victoria has deeply shaken us all,” Nilüfer Belediyespor's statement read. "Her contributions to our team, both as a player and as a person, will never be forgotten. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.”
The Texas Longhorns extended their condolences on social media on Thursday, following the official announcement.