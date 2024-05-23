Four Former Texas Volleyball Stars to join Austin's Professional team
Logan Eggleston led Texas to glory in 2022 and went on to follow a professional career at Galatasaray, in Türkiye, just months after being named national player of the year. As League One Volleyball takes off in 2025, Eggleston will be coming home as a founding athlete of the league's Austin team, and she will partner with familiar faces.
Middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu was the 2012 Gatorade Player of the Year and earned All-American honors three times as a Longhorn. On an international level, Ogbogu is an Olympic gold medalist with Team USA. The Texas native, who currently plays for VakifBank S.K. in the Turkish league, joined Eggleston as a founding athlete of the Austin team.
Though Ogbogu and Eggleston will be playing together for the first time, two other 2022 national champions have been confirmed to be joining the team in its debut season.
Zoe Fleck transferred from UCLA to Texas and made history in the black jersey. The Libero had 442 digs and helped the Longhorns lift the trophy, earning the title of Big 12 Libero of the Year and All-American honors. Current USC Münster player, Fleck was announced by League One Volleyball Austin on May 20. The libero was named to the United States roster for the first leg of the Volleyball Nations League.
The last player announced to be going home was setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres. After winning the national championship with Texas and earning an All-American honorable mention, the Honolulu native played professionally in Puerto Rico and France. She will be joining her former teammates in Austin in 2025.
Nine more players are still to be revealed in the League One Volleyball roster heading into its inaugural season.