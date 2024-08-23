Longhorn Network Releases First Episode of 'We Are Texas' Documentary
The newly reinvented Longhorn Network released the first episode of a multi-part docuseries on No. 1 Texas volleyball called "We Are Texas," the first original content series of Texas Athletics.
The docuseries follows as they gear up for the 2024 season in search of an unprecedented third consecutive national championship.
"Longhorn Nation loves Texas Volleyball and this streaming platform and series is another outlet for fans to learn more about our outstanding programs, student-athletes and coaching staff," said Drew Martin, Exec. Sr. Associate Athletics Director at The University of Texas. "We are very excited for this series and the others that are to come from our talented Athletics and Learfield Studios staff."
The 11-minute series debut goes behind the scenes of the 2023 National Championship and visit to the White House.
Texas swept Nebraska 3-0 to earn the title.
"It feels like a weight is lifted off your shoulders in a sense," Madisen Skinner said. "That's the top of what you aimed to accomplish all season."
Skinner, a two-time national champion with Texas and once with Kentucky, is said to be "the face of college volleyball going forward."
The episode gets inside the thoughts of Skinner and her teammates and coaches with the addition of unseen celebration clips. Senior libero Keonilei Akana talked about the different mindsets going into the 2022 and 2023 championships.
In 2022, Texas dominated the NCAA with only one loss, a 3-2 defeat to Iowa State. The Longhorns held the No. 1 spot throughout the season and the title was just the cherry on top. 2023 was different, it started rough with non-conference losses and doubts from fans and spectators.
"We had such a rough season," Akana said. "There were a lot of questions in people's heads wondering if we were gonna win it or make it to that point, and just the fight that we brought last year, feeling the trophy again, was special in different ways."
Alongside other collegiate national champions, Texas volleyball was invited to celebrate and tour the White House in Washington D.C.
Coming into 2024, the Longhorns are looking to win its third consecutive title. The first episode wraps up with a look into the first fall practice and the mindset of a championship-winning team.
The three-episode series will be released every Thursday on Longhorn Network. Additional series of the same idea on other sports are set to get to LHN in the fall.