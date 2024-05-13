Longhorns Country

Four-Star Longhorns RB Target James Simon Sets Commitment Date

One of the Longhorns top running back targets has set his commitment date

Matt Galatzan

Four-star 2025 running back James Simon of Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana) is one of the top targets for the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 class.

And thus far, the Horns have found themselves in a good spot, making the final five for Simon last week, and sitting with a 81.4 percent confidence rating, per the On3 Recruiting Predicition Machine.

Now, per an announcement on X, he has revealed the date of his commitment and will decide between the Horns, Notre Dame, LSU, Texas A&M, and Alabama on May 29.

Calvary's James Simon moves the ball against D'Arbonne Woods Friday 10-20-23.
Calvary's James Simon moves the ball against D'Arbonne Woods Friday 10-20-23. / Stan Carpenter/ The Times / USA TODAY

He will make the announcement at the 2024 On3 Elite Series in Nashville, TN.

As it stands, Simon is a consensus four-star recruit, ranking as the No. 150 player in the nation, No. 9 running back, and No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana.

247Sports currently has seven predictions logged for Simon. Three of those are for Texas, but the other four are for his home-state LSU Tigers. Meanwhile, On3 currently has five predictions logged for Simon, with all five falling in favor of the Horns. Of course, these are just predictions from recruiting analysts, as a commitment from Simon is yet to be announced.

Through his first three years of high school, Simon has crushed the opposition. He's tallied 343 rushes for 2,763 rushing yards and a whopping 46 touchdowns during that span to go along with 30 catches for 346 yards and six more scores.

It's safe to say the Longhorns would love to add him to the 2025 recruiting class, which already features three-star RB commit Rickey Stewart.

