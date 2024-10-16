Georgia Expected to Be Without Key Starter vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be without one of their top defensive players for Saturday's matchup against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. is expected to miss a third straight game due to a foot injury. An All-SEC Second Team selection last season, Mondon Jr. is in his fourth year with the Bulldogs.
Georgia's first SEC student-athlete availability report will be released Wednesday evening, which will give Mondon Jr. an official injury designation. If he is indeed ruled out for Saturday's game, the Bulldogs will look to rely on linebackers C.J. Allen, Jalon Walker and Raylen Wilson in his absence.
In four seasons at Georgia, Mondon Jr. has tallied 171 total tackles, (101 solo), five sacks, four pass breakups and one interception. A two-time College Football Playoff National Champion, Mondon Jr.'s experience will certainly be missed by the Dawgs if he's unable to play against a Texas offense that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised when meeting with the media Monday.
"They're balanced and they do a great job of putting you in conflict in terms of run, pass, play action, turn your back to the ball," Smart said. "I mean, they can take shots. They have really good wideouts with which to take shots. I think they lost a couple of backs, maybe in preseason camp. And I thought like, 'Okay, well, they're not going to have -- (laughs), well these two backs they got are really good. And I'm watching them against Mississippi State. ... I was really impressed. And then against Oklahoma, they even got better. So it's not like, there are these weaknesses. They're big, physical, upfront, on defense and offense. ... In the trenches, they've got really good players, and they're built like an SEC team, and it's hard to prepare for (Sarkisian) because he knows what he's doing. I mean, offensively, he's really different in terms of what he makes you adjust to."
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.